Thabo Mbeki said the ANC's decision not to terminate Jacob Zuma's membership immediately is not cowardly

The former party President said the organisation must follow its internal processes before deciding Zuma's future

Mbeki told the media on the sidelines of the party's White City Jabavu election campaign that it was important for the party to abide by its constitution

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Former ANC leader Thabo Mbeki said the party must follow its internal processes before deciding Jacob Zuma's future. Image: Kyodo News Stills

Source: Getty Images

Former ANC President Thabo Mbeki said the party’s decision not to expel Jacob Zuma immediately is not cowardice but rather the party following its laws.

Mbeki said the party's processes must be followed

Mbeki responded to questions about the party’s position on Msholozi, its former President and current leader of the MK Party.

In a clip shared by from the sidelines of the ANC’s election campaign in Soweto, Johannesburg, on 25 April 2024, Mbeki said it was important for the ANC to stay loyal to its constitution.

A Jacaranda FM report said that according to the party’s constitution, a member who campaigns for another party will be automatically expelled.

South Africans react to Mbeki back on the campaign trail

While others were pleased to see Mbeki actively campaigning for the ANC, others felt the party had nothing new to offer.

@XUFFLER said:

“Campaigning and Correcting at the same time ”

@_MarangAletsats asked:

“Thabo is old; he's 82 years old. He should be at home resting. Why is he still campaigning? This old man loves power!”

@MgmCommunity pointed out:

“Mbeki's political posture is that of a Party Elder. Unlike the one who decided to throw his hands and start a splinter group instead of playing an advisory role as party elder. Kudos to TM”

@MJMoalusii added:

“The game is changing now; what TM is doing is bringing attention back to ANC, which is good. Now, 70% of voters would want to hear about taking ANC back to them. Loyalty is something else.”

@NathiMnguni_332 commented:

“The Leaders of ANC always, and I mean always says right and act left taking decisions through emotions and it backfire end up lying as always.”

@JabulaniMashiy4 said:

“There is nothing new Mbeki will tell the people of South Africa.”

