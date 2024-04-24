Dali Tambo urged the ANC to secure a decisive victory in the upcoming elections to honour his late father, Oliver Tambo

Speaking at a wreath-laying ceremony, Tambo emphasised the importance of aiming for at least 61% in the polls

South Africans weighed in on Tambo's call, and many voiced concerns over corruption within the ANC

Dali Tambo reflected on the struggles of his father Oliver Tambo. Image: Lucky Nxumalo and Mark Reinstein

Source: Getty Images

Dali Tambo, son of African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Oliver Tambo, delivered an impassioned plea to the party at a wreath-laying ceremony in Ekurhuleni.

Aiming for 2024 election win

He encouraged the ANC to strive for a majority win in the upcoming elections as a tribute to his late father's legacy.

Tambo said the victory at least 61% in the polls, would honour not only his father but also the sacrifices of ANC members over the years, reported SABCNews.

"Not even 51%, let’s go for 61% because no other political formation has given this country what the ANC over its 110 years has given it. The best, the brightest, the most sacrificing.”

Dali Tambo's words get SA talking

His words grabbed South Africans' attention. Many believe Tambo stands to gain if the ANC retains power.

Read a few comments below:

Justice Senatle said:

"He should've urged them to do away with corruption first."

Mzoxolo April stated:

"All he cares for is the win of his corrupt party."

Ta Tee Mpondomise wrote:

"But he failed to urge ANC to stop corruption in honour of his father. "

Sibusiso Nkosingiphile McDust mentioned:

"So he will get those millions of statue tenders. This time we vote for our future, not history."

Ray Khubs Ray added:

"He knows his benefits won't last if they lose."

KB Gilto posted:

"If his father was still alive, he would grief over the state of the nation."

Kash Msuthu typed:

"Worried about the gravy train, the tide is turning next month."

Malema predicts votes will be stolen at the elections

In another article, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema claims that Eskom will play the country dirty when the general election votes are counted.

Malema said there would be loadshedding on the day the votes from the 29 May general elections would be counted. The votes would then be stolen.

