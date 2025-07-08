“Deserve More”: South African Principal’s Salary Sparks Heated Online Debate
- A South African principal with 17 years of experience and a master’s degree’s earnings are sparking a nationwide debate
- The salary, which includes a housing allowance, received mixed reactions online, some praising it as fair, while others argue it doesn’t match the role’s challenges
- The discussion highlights broader issues about educator pay, resource allocation, and the need to better support school leaders in South Africa’s education system
A South African principal’s salary has stirred up strong reactions across the country, highlighting the ongoing debate about educator remuneration in the public sector.
Principal's salary raises questions
The woman who goes by the TikTok handle @lifereset_za is known for sharing people’s salaries, and this time around, she came through with another banger that left South Africans buzzing.
@lifereset_za posted a video detailing the principal's earnings on 6 July 2025, where she expressed the principal's monthly salary of R58592.24, receives a housing allowance of R1900, gross salary R60607.70 with a deduction of R30394 and tax was R15456 and a net pay of R30k.
She added that the person has 17 years of experience in education, having started as a teacher at a lower level before working their way up. They also hold a master’s degree in education.
The salary, while respectable by many standards, has sparked mixed reactions among South Africans. Some feel it reflects a fair reward for years of dedication, professional growth, and academic achievement.
Others, however, believe the salary still doesn’t match the immense responsibilities and challenges principals face daily, especially in under-resourced schools. The role of a principal often extends beyond administrative duties to include managing large student bodies, addressing disciplinary issues, and sometimes working in difficult community environments.
The inclusion of a housing allowance in the salary package is also a point of discussion. For many educators, such benefits are vital given the cost of living and housing challenges in various parts of the country.
South Africa continues to grapple with education challenges, including teacher shortages, infrastructure deficits, and varying quality standards. Adequate compensation for educators, especially those in leadership roles, is considered crucial for attracting and retaining talent in the sector.
This debate around the principal’s salary sheds light on the broader issue of how the country values its educators and the investments needed to strengthen South Africa’s education system for future generations.
Watch the video below:
SA is not impressed by principal’s earnings
The online community took to the comments section to share mixed reactions about the principal’s salary, saying:
Aelfrick Nkadimeng said:
"Honestly, principals deserve more..., teachers in general deserve a lot."
Aksy890 shared:
"School principal salary goes by the Capacity of the school, and bear in mind Primary school principal is not the same as a High School and it also takes into account the number of learners at that school."
Moshe wa mo Africa added:
"It's actually good. Watch unemployed people say it's a little."
The Aardvark replied:
"R60k gross and 30k nett, nah that principal must review his/her deductions. A person in the same tax bracket takes home around R40k nett."
Aphiwe Mazuthu commented:
"Tax 15k then his/her kids won’t qualify for NSFAS."
