A video of PRASA's newly upgraded trains has impressed netizens online, revealing a surprisingly well-maintained interior

The tour highlighted improvements in SA's public transport infrastructure, aiming to restore confidence in PRASA

While viewers have praised the upgrades, the video is part of PRASA's broader initiative to revive the commuter rail system

South Africans reacted with a mix of praise and cautious optimism to a viral video showcasing PRASA's significantly upgraded and modern trains, signalling a potential revival for the country's public transport system.

A recent video tour of one of PRASA’s newly upgraded trains has captured the attention of South Africans online, offering a glimpse into the country’s push for improved public transport infrastructure. The video shared widely on Facebook by the PRASA group takes viewers through the train’s sleek interior.

The upgraded train showcases a fresh interior design, complete with neatly upholstered seats, and a security team designed to improve the daily commuting experience. The carriage walls are painted in clean white and blue tones, and the floors appear spotless. Commuters are seen seated comfortably, with wide aisles and standing areas designed for capacity and accessibility. The video they shared was of the train en route to Loftus, in Pretoria, and they captioned the video:

"Kick off the gees before you even reach Loftus! Hop on #IsitimelaSabantu for an easy 8-minute ride from Pretoria Station — no traffic, no stress, just pure Bokke spirit. Sing with fans, share a laugh, and make match-day memories together. This is your People’s Train — your ticket to the vibe!"

PRASA's rebrand

PRASA (Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa) has been under heavy scrutiny over the years due to unreliable services and vandalism of infrastructure. Viewers flooded the comments with praise, some even expressing disbelief at how much the trains had improved. Others were cautiously optimistic, acknowledging the improvements while hoping for consistency and maintenance.

The video aims at reviving the country’s commuter rail system, restoring confidence in public transport, and creating jobs in the process. The agency has previously stated that it intends to roll out these upgraded trains on major routes where demand is highest.

Here's what netizens said about the new trains

Mahala Fela said:

"And tell them, no Chappies! On Monday, I don’t want to sit on Chappies on my train."

Keke Mogoere asked:

"Are we allowed to drink Coke inside the train?"

Saleh Simba commented:

"Why didn’t Dudula come to Loftus yesterday to stop foreigners from entering the stadium? Just wondering."

Nomfundo Funani shared:

"Congrats to PRASA for this wonderful initiative. The trains look clean. Keep up the good work!"

Bongiwe Mncube asked:

"When is the next trip like this?"

Ruan Kübler wrote:

"Wow, well done, Gautrain. Here, we just see people on their phones and earpods — no gees. But on this train, everyone’s enjoying the ride and talking like neighbours."

Rosina Tona said:

"Hehe, South Africa, look how beautiful Loftus looks!"

Colleen Bingham wrote:

"Wonderful spirit."

Ayanda Mhlauli asked:

"Where’s Donald Trump to see what South Africa really is? Kgosi Eugene Swele, which country is this?"

Fixbo Loopie asked:

"Too much white... why?"

David Manila said:

"It’s nice to be South African. I wish Trump could see this."

Brian Champion wrote:

"The new PRASA trains are wonderful!"

