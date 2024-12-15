Nhlamulo Ndhlela, the MK Party's spokesperson, aimed at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

He accused the State-Owned Entity of trying to sabotage the party's first anniversary celebration

He said they were supposed to pay R1.1 million to transport members to the venue, but PRASA reneged on the alleged deal

MK Party Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said PRASA pulled out of an agreement. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

MOSES MABHIDA, KWAZULU-NATAL—The MK Party cried foul against the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA). The party's spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, accused the SOE of not fulfilling its end of an R1.1 million deal for the MK Party's anniversary on 15 December 20124.

Ndhlela accuses PRASA

Ndhlela spoke to @Newzroom405 in a video that the broadcaster published on X during the height of the party's anniversary celebrations at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Jacob Zuma officially announced the MKP one year ago at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Ndhlela said PRASA sabotaged their event. PRASA quoted the party to use three trains to transport supporters to the event.

He said the trains were supposed to bring supporters from townships like KwaMashu and Umlazi, but they were cancelled at the last minute. He claimed PRASA said they do not have train services on Sundays. Ndhlela added that nothing would deter the party from performing well at the 2026 local government elections, taking the country, and winning the 2029 general elections.

Briefly News contacted PRASA for comment. It did not reply when the story was published.

View the video here:

What you need to know about MKP since its launch

The MK Party has made significant strides since its inception, including being the third-most-voted party during the 2024 general elections

It was recognised as the official opposition in Parliament in June after the elections

Political heavyweights from the Economic Freedom Fighters joined its ranks, including former deputy president Floyd Shivambu

SA questions the alleged deal

Netizens doubted the validity of the agreement or if it existed.

ENKhasi_Nkhasi asked:

"Verbal agreement or written agreement?"

Ayanda Sakhile Zulu said:

"Nothing new. Victimhood and claims of agendas against them."

Tokollo said:

"Victims as always. Did they pay any deposit to secure trains?"

Hatz86 said:

"Pay first, and you will get the deal."

Black Dog said:

"Thank you, PRASA. You must never work on promises when you deal with political parties."

Jacob Zuma sings Umshini Wami during celebrations

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party president, Jacob Zuma, danced and sang during the party's first-anniversary celebration in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. The celebrations took place on 30 November.

Msholozi wowed the crowd when he danced and sang Umshini Wami. The celebration was a build-up to the anniversary celebration on 16 December.

