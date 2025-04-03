“They Look Nice on You”: SA Amazed as Woman Shows Mr Price’s Fashionable Finds

Charisma Karrim, a local fashion content creator, shared a video on her Facebook account showing what she had found while shopping at Mr Price

The young woman modelled a stunning red bodycon dress and a white two-piece suit, even mixing the former garment with the pants

With the three items totalling R660, a few members of the online community showered the woman with compliments in the post's comment section

A young fashionista amazed Mzansi with what she found at Mr Price. Images: Charisma Karrim

Source: Facebook

Sometimes, the best fashion finds can be seen online. A young woman took a trip to Mr Price and showed the stunning outfits she found at the store, leaving many online viewers wanting the garments for themselves.

Showing off the outfits

Fashion content creator Charisma Karrim uploaded a reel on her Facebook account, giving people a look at the gorgeous R180 red bodycon dress she picked up from the rack. She also found a matching white two-piece suit. The sleeveless blazer had a R200 price tag, while the pants were R280.

To switch things up, Charisma even paired the pants with the dress, giving viewers Valentine's Day in April vibes with the red and white.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The three items cost R660 in total.

Take a look at the outfits in the Facebook video below:

Internet loves Mr Price fashion finds

A few people on the internet who saw what the retail store had to offer headed to the comment section in awe after seeing the garments the woman modelled.

People were impressed with the Mr Price outfits. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Innocentia Singila, who had already gotten their hands on one of the outfits, shared with the online community members:

"I bought the red one yesterday, and I'm so happy, but it's a bit long because I'm short."

Mutshidzi Joas Murabi showered Charisma with compliments and stated under the post:

"Gorgeous and beautiful. You really know how to transform your divine beauty with amazing fashion styles and looks."

Preshy King showed interest in the garments and asked the young fashionista:

"How's the quality of the pants? They really look nice on you."

Lindokuhle Khoza added in the post's comment section:

"Does the dress come with the body?"

After seeing what Mr Price had on its racks, an excited Sasha Ngcobo told people on the app:

"I can't wait to get mine tomorrow. I love it."

A disappointed Kgolagano MoRemmogo Monchonyane said to Charisma:

"I only see these clothes on you and can't find them at the store."

4 Other stories about Mr Price finds

In another article, Briefly News reported on how South African shoppers had mixed reactions when a woman showed the items she saw at Mr Price.

reported on how South African shoppers had mixed reactions when a woman showed the items she saw at Mr Price. Some local internet users blamed President Cyril Ramaphosa when a man showed the high price of stockings from the popular store.

A content creator plugged the nation with fashionable Mr Price dresses perfect for warmer days. Intrigued social media users asked about the store's location.

Last year, a local woman came through for the ladies and plugged them with stunning heels. A few South African fashion lovers adored the stylish pair of shoes.

Source: Briefly News