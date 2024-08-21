A content creator plugged TikTok users with beautiful dresses for warmer days available at Mr Price

The hun looked gorgeous in all the dresses she tried on, receiving many compliments from TikTokkers

Social media users were quick to ask for information on the location of the stores where the items can be found

A TikTok user with the handle @mitchellekaroro shared three pretty dresses from the local reasonably priced retailer Mr Price, leaving social media users thanking her for the plug.

Even though @mitchellekaroro did not share each item's price, dresses at the store usually start around the R100 price range, going up to a little over the R200 mark for pricey ones.

SA babe stuns in Mr Price's summer dresses

The content creator looked lovely in all three dresses, attracting many compliments as social media users probed for more details on the items in the comment section.

TikTok users share gratitude for the dress plug

The video received around 28k likes with tons of comments and reshares.

Taking to the comment section, social media users complimented the content creator, while some posed a few questions.

User @chantelj just wanted to pass a compliment, adding:

"I just have to say you look stunning! 😍."

User @__katrina6 was ready to give the retailer a few pointers, noting:

"The first dress could’ve been a maxi, yazi MRP hits and misses at the same time 😔."

User @yibanathi2345 wished to know the exact location of the shop, asking:

"Which Mr Price?"

User @sitholedibuseng shared her gratitude, adding:

"A plug I needed."

User @nkunas27 shared:

"I bought the first one, wow beautiful dress, it shapes the body like no other🥰🥰."

Joburg woman plugs SA with reasonably priced clothes

In an article previously reported by Briefly News, a woman plugged social media users with an affordable clothing store located in Pretoria.

The retail store called @Trends Day To Day is said to sell top European brands at cheap prices. The woman also added that the shop ships to any location in Mzansi. Social media users rushed to the comment section to thank the user for the info.

