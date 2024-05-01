A South African woman plugged Mzansi with affordable Chelsea boots from PnP clothing, and netizens loved it

The TikTok video captured the attention of many online users, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section to thank the lady for her plug and asked for more tips

The winter season will soon be upon us, and this young lady took the initiative to plug South Africans with a winter essential.

A woman plugged South Africans with affordable Chelsea boots from PnP Clothing in a TikTok video. Image: @nirvashna.p.m

Woman plugs Mzansi with Chelsea boots from PnP Clothing

Chelsea boots are the thing, and many are gearing up to have their hands on this popular fashion trend. TikTok user @nirvashna.p.m has Mzansi covered as she plugged the nation with budget-friendly Chelsea boots from PnP clothing, and the people were amazed.

In the footage, the young lady unveiled her Chelsea boot, which she bought from PnP Clothing at R259.99.

Take a look at the video below:

SA loves the woman's hook-up

The clip of the woman went on to become a hit as it received over 81K views, thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform. Many took to the lady comments section with inquiries saying:

C said:

"I need!!!!!Which PnP did you buy it from?"

To which the woman responded by saying:

"I agree! I found them in Bellairs Shopping Centre, but I did see them in Menlyn and Fourways."

Meagan Macvicar asked:

"Did they have them in other colours?"

Cassy gushed over the boots, adding:

"I need these."

User commented:

"Is the boot in any pick n pay?"

The lady answered the person by saying:

"I'm not sure, but you should check your local store."

