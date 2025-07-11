A South African man shared insights into the distinctive uniform worn by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, sparking admiration and interest online

This comes after the South African law enforcement official made serious allegations of political interference in police work and links to organised crime during a media briefing recently

The video has reignited public conversations about visible, action-oriented leadership in the police force, with many praising Mkhwanazi's leadership style and the man's analysis

A South African man has sparked a wave of admiration and interest after breaking down the reason behind KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s distinctive uniform.

A South African man shared the reason behind General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s special uniform. Image: @mohlala_puse/TikTok and Gallo Images/Getty Images

This comes after the South African law enforcement official who is serving the KwaZulu-Natal Province of South Africa as the Provincial Police Commissioner made serious allegations of political interference in police work and links to organised crime during a media briefing that took place on Sunday, 6 July 2025.

During the briefing, Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi, dressed in his Special Task Force camouflage uniform, alleged the involvement of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, his close associate Brown Mogotsi, and Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya as central figures in the alleged interference with police operations, including the disbanding of a task team investigating political killings.

These revelations have led to a massive media frenzy, sparking conversation among South Africans as the officer continued to trend online, with many keen to know his whereabouts and his job title, as Mkhwanazi often stands out in his tactical-style police uniform, as opposed to the standard South African Police Service (SAPS) regalia worn by other high-ranking officers.

Gent breaks down why Mkhwanazi wears a special uniform

This young South African man, who goes by the handle @mohlala_puse on TikTok, posted a video on 10 July 2025 where he detailed the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner's special uniform.

@mohlala_puse, who is based in Pretoria, stated in his video that General Mkhwanazi’s distinctive uniform, which left some people in South Africa confused after his media briefing on Sunday, is part of the Special Task Force.

"This unit is one of the elite tactical police forces in South Africa. They are more focused on high-risk operations such as kidnapping, ATM bombings, drug busts, and other major crimes. It's big, it's a heavy task, normal police would never do," said @mohlala_puse.

The gent went on to add that those types of police officers require special training, and one needs to be mentally and physically strong. He also expressed that about 500 candidates took part, but only 13 made it successfully.

"So it's not for everyone, and this uniform is not for normal policing. They are more focused on serious crimes, not gender-based violence... They focus on high-profile cases."

South Africans have long praised Mkhwanazi for his no-nonsense approach to policing and his visible presence at high-profile crime scenes and operations. Many viewers were impressed with the man’s analysis, noting that it offered a deeper appreciation for the commissioner’s unique leadership style.

As crime continues to be a major concern across the country, the video has reignited public conversations about visible, action-oriented leadership in the police force, with many pointing to Mkhwanazi as a prime example.

SA chimes in on Mkhwanazi's uniform

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Mkhwanazi's uniform and more.

@keithmilo22 said:

"General Mkhwanazia is a proud patriot of South Africa."

Myth Mac wrote:

"They operate like special forces. In fact, they are special forces of the police."

Bafana Vino stated:

"Mr Puse Mkhwanazi is a very highly trained and a very special one."

Demoure Investor replied:

"Even politicians don't get it."

GP wa le khosi expressed:

"Big up to the general."

Bozezeze commented:

"Thank you for elaborating."

A South African man explained why General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi wears a special uniform. Image: @mohlala_puse

