Drama follows Mihlali Ndamase after rumours swirled that she is dating an English Premier League footballer

Her new bae's ex-girlfriend, Pam Mlunjwana, has been crashing out ever since word got out that they are a new couple

Mihlali and the soccer star were spotted together in Monaco for the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco

Pam Mlunjwana trolled Mihlali Ndamase after rumours swirled that she is dating Toluwalase Arokodare. Image: mihlali_n, pammacb

Source: Instagram

South African influencer and businesswoman Mihlali Ndamase was a trending topic after rumours swirled that she is dating a soccer player, Toluwalase Arokodare.

However, drama followed when the footballer's ex-girlfriend crashed out, making all sorts of accusations, even alleging that Mihlali and Toluwalase's relationship is not serious.

Pam trolls Mihlali

In a viral clip, the English Premier League player and Mihlali were spotted at a rooftop in Monaco as they attended the 2026 F1 Grand Prix. Shortly afterwards, Toluwalase's ex-girlfriend, Pam Mlunjwana, has been crashing out via Instagram stories, saying their relationship is not genuine.

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She made accusations of them staging the relationship, hinting that this started in 2025. Pam, who is a South African based in Dubai, claimed that the soccer star bought her a Birkin bag while he was apparently still involved with Mihlali.

"She pretended she was dating him last time when she came to Dubai to pretend to buy a birkin from the store and HE had to post and say she wasn't his girlfriend and he neither lives in Dubai nor bought her the birkin she pretended to buy from the store so hopefully this time that she's actually going to achieve what she has been pretending to do and they can share their blissful union like we did when it was blissful," she wrote.

Pam then alleged that Mihlali's real boyfriend at the time was busy in her DMs. Fans assumed that she was referring to Leeroy Sidambe.

"If I did, I could have just posted her REAL boyfriend at the time sliding into my DMs while she was pretending she was dating my ex and her followers were trolling me. If her real boyfriend was a REAL BAD MAN, he would have slid into my DMs with a REAL Birkin because he was clearly trying to spite her," she alleged.

Mihlali was also a trending topic after the ladies flooded Alowu's Instagram and followed him in their numbers.

Pam Mlunjwana shares nasty words about Mihlali Ndamase. Image: mihlali_n, pamacb

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Pam's accusations

Below are some of the reactions from the online community:

@TThauru said:

"She’s so old for this little drama, she needs to sit down."

@Zamie8909 replied:

"These girls, mara. Hay, sana they don't mind dating one man, as long as there is money."

@Precious_got stated:

"Can she just take her L and move on, please?"

@MattFils40 reacted:

"Most baddies were raised by poor parents, unfortunately, not their fault. Young parents should learn from this mistake."

Mihlali brags about not having kids

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mihlali Ndamase bragged about not having any children in a viral video, listing the things she enjoys doing, without having to be interrupted by children.

Mihlali Ndamase's sentiments seemed to have ignited a debate online, with people offering varying opinions.

Source: Briefly News