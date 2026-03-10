South African social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase bragged about not having any children in a viral video

The businesswoman and content creator listed the things she enjoys doing, without having to be interrupted by children

Mihlali Ndamase's sentiments seemed to have ignited a debate online, with people offering varying opinions

Mihlali Ndamase seems to enjoy not having any children. Image: Mihlali_n

Source: Instagram

Social media influencer and content creator Mihlali Ndamase was subjected to online trolling following a video she posted on Instagram.

In the clip, Mihlali bragged about being childless and how grateful she was for not having to wake up early in the morning.

Mihlali on not having kids

In the video, Mihlali had just woken up when she was hit with the thought of not having children. Ndamase celebrated the fact that she had to enjoy life's luxuries without having to wake up early to fix her child's breakfast.

"I thank God every day that I don't have children," she said at 10 am at the time of the video. "Imagine waking up at 7, because they want to watch Cocomelon and eat cereal. I am thankful to God."

Watch the X video posted by @busiwe_bubu, which was captioned:

"Mihlali says she is grateful that she doesn’t have children."

Mihlali has always seen her younger sister as her "baby", after previously speaking about being her protector from online trolls.

Mihlali Ndamase has bragged about not having kids. Image: Mihlali_n

Source: Instagram

Social media users were not too kind towards Mihlali, so the mean comments came rolling in.

@Sonnyd8b said:

"I give it to her for that, you can’t give birth to kids and embarrass them with your ways."

@kletlape asked:

"Isn't she in her 20s? she still has plenty of time to have or not to have them. Beauty of choice."

@SebutiMatsome said:

"The worst thing is that the brothers who are getting it on with her only see an entertainer, nothing else. By the time she wants to try, she will be tired shame. But that is just my opinion."

@PriestH1mothy claimed:

"Of course, she is. Her brand requires her not to have children; the demand would decrease."

@great_lindo responded:

"Kids are reportedly grateful she doesn't have them."

@PMbuli76256 exclaimed:

"We thank God that she doesn’t have kids. Imagine how stressed the kids would be and how stressed we’d be for those kids. May the Lord keep it that way!"

SA revisits Mihlali and Leeroy's dramatic relationship

In more Mihlali Ndamase news, Briefly News previously reported that social media users revisited the scandalous breakup between Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe.

The influencer's vacation in Turkey and France sparked this debate, during which she visited the country's most breathtaking tourist attractions.

However, users poked fun at Leeroy Sidambe after Mihlali Ndamase revealed that he made her pay for their baecation. One of them, @Burnerburnerac5, joked that Mihlali should pay for the trip herself.

"The fact that Leeroy had Mihlali paying for her own trips during that era was hilarious. Just a senseless succubus."

Source: Briefly News