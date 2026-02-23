SA Revisits How Leeroy Sidambe Made Ex Mihlali Ndamase Pay for Their Baecation Amid Her Paris Vacay
- Mzansi social media users revisited the scandalous breakup between Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe
- This comes after the influencer's vacation in Turkey and France, where she visited the country's most breathtaking tourist attractions
- However, users poked fun at Leeroy Sidambe after Mihlali Ndamase revealed that he made her pay for their baecation
Mihlali Ndamase's hot vacation content had people revisiting the explosive allegations which were made during her relationship with Leeroy Sidambe. People spoke about how Mihlali revealed that Leerory could not afford their baecation, so she ended up paying.
At the start of February, Mihlali was in Istanbul, Turkey, leaving many people wondering what she went there for. The city is popular among South African influencers and celebrities who want some work done on their bodies.
However, Mihali made it known that she went to Turkey to attend the Istanbul Fashion Connection Exhibition.
After a few stays in the city, she jetted off to Paris, France, where she shot her Valentine's Day campaign. Her visit was also to unveil Treasury Design's newest collection. She spent some time in Paris, where people recalled her drama with ex-boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe.
X user @Saltiesunmasked
"A glimpse at the ever-so gorgeous Mihlalis' trip in Paris. That skinny Leeroy could never afford any of this. I love how her career makes it so flexible for her to travel any time and anyway."
Another user, @Burnerburnerac5, joked about Mihlali paying for the trip herself.
"The fact that Leeroy had Mihlali paying for her own trips during that era was hilarious. Just a senseless succubus
More in Mihlali and Leeroy's drama
Leeroy made several allegations of abuse, saying Mihlali left 78 missed calls on his phone. Following the backlash regarding her remarks, Mihlali released a statement, apologising to the community.
“I would like to apologise to the LGBTQIA+ family. My intention was not to harm or offend with the phrases used during my life. I acknowledge that a significant portion of my support comes from the LGBTQIA+ community, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the love and support you have shown me since the beginning of my career.”
Mihlali Ndamase previously went viral for her interview with broadcaster Thembekile Mrototo during an episode of the Showmax series Unfollowed, when she explained why she likes dating a married man.
“Oh, no, darling, it’s not my place to wait. I’m not the one who’s married. It is he who decided that he wants to find a partner and date someone,” Mihlali said.
Mihlali farts on video
In a previous report from Briefly News, a video of Mihlali Ndamase passing gas resurfaced online, prompting hilarious reactions.
The influencer recorded herself going through her phone and casually released on camera a moment many on social media will never forget. Responding to the viral clip, several online users were hysterical with laughter, while others continued to criticise Mimi over her little accident from years ago.
