A video of Mihlali Ndamase passing gas was unearthed and met with hilarious reactions

The influencer recorded herself going through her phone and casually tooted on camera, a moment many on social media will never forget

Reacting to the viral clip, many online users were hysterical with laughter, while others continued to criticise Mimi over her little accident years later

Online users unearthed Mihlali Ndamase's gas video.

Source: Instagram

South African influencer and content creator Mihllai Ndamase is once again at the centre of online backlash. Only this time, it's over an embarrassing incident from 2023 that has returned to haunt her.

An old video of the Treasury founder surfaced online, showing her sitting in a kitchen while going through her phone.

In the viral 11-second clip, Mihlali sat quietly in the kitchen, carefully scrolling through her phone. Soon later, the influencer is heard letting one rip on camera and exclaiming, "Yoh, sana," seemingly unaware that the camera was still recording.

While the video was only taken in 2023, it has resurfaced online on several occasions, either as another attempt at humiliating the influencer or simply as a meme.

Twitter (X) user AbdulKuhle shared it in response to a post promoting a Hungry Lion wings special, insinuating that the wings would cause major flatulence.

A viral video of Mihlali Ndamase passing gas on camera surfaced two years later.

Source: Instagram

Although Mimi has now made peace with the incident, she initially insisted that the sound was edited into the video.

Many people in the comment section believe that it was a huge turning point in her career, while others continue to troll the influencer two years on.

Watch Mihlali Ndamase's video below.

Social media reacts to Mihlali Ndamase's video

Online users had a good laugh at the age-old video and trolled Mihlali Ndamase for her little accident. Read some of their comments below.

Nonjwayeli recalled:

"Konje, she said the sound was edited in."

Lee_see_gooo said:

"Nah, man, she was so real for this."

Mzombe wrote:

"Everything went south after she posted this video, lol."

ZolekaMaseko15 posted:

"I laughed even before playing the clip."

inmybarbieera was shocked:

"I thought Mihlali loved herself."

Online users trolled Mihlali Ndamase for casually farting on camera.

Source: Instagram

_ntoetse_ wrote:

"I miss her so much."

Rose031090 was confused:

"I would like to know the thought process that went into this."

VuyiswaVilakazi laughed:

"Digital footprint!"

stevelacyisba3 laughed:

"I forgot about this clip, omg!"

xoxompho exclaimed:

"This video!"

Ultimately, while Mihlali may have made peace with the moment, the hysterical social media reaction proves that the internet will never forget the time a quiet kitchen recording turned into an unforgettable, noisy viral sensation.

Mzansi reacts to Mihlali Ndamase's skin breakout

In more Mihlali Ndamase updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the influencer's skin breakout.

She posted her first YouTube video in months, where she did a tutorial of her updated makeup routine and gave subscribers a step-by-step on how to achieve the look.

However, a handful of people criticised the beauty influencer's makeup-free face and acne, with some claiming it was the result of cosmetic procedures, although her loyal supporters and those who've followed her journey for years quickly dismissed the allegations.

