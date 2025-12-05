Hilarious Video of Mihlali Ndamase Passing Gas Resurfaces 2 Years Later
- A video of Mihlali Ndamase passing gas was unearthed and met with hilarious reactions
- The influencer recorded herself going through her phone and casually tooted on camera, a moment many on social media will never forget
- Reacting to the viral clip, many online users were hysterical with laughter, while others continued to criticise Mimi over her little accident years later
South African influencer and content creator Mihllai Ndamase is once again at the centre of online backlash. Only this time, it's over an embarrassing incident from 2023 that has returned to haunt her.
An old video of the Treasury founder surfaced online, showing her sitting in a kitchen while going through her phone.
In the viral 11-second clip, Mihlali sat quietly in the kitchen, carefully scrolling through her phone. Soon later, the influencer is heard letting one rip on camera and exclaiming, "Yoh, sana," seemingly unaware that the camera was still recording.
While the video was only taken in 2023, it has resurfaced online on several occasions, either as another attempt at humiliating the influencer or simply as a meme.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Twitter (X) user AbdulKuhle shared it in response to a post promoting a Hungry Lion wings special, insinuating that the wings would cause major flatulence.
Although Mimi has now made peace with the incident, she initially insisted that the sound was edited into the video.
Many people in the comment section believe that it was a huge turning point in her career, while others continue to troll the influencer two years on.
Watch Mihlali Ndamase's video below.
Social media reacts to Mihlali Ndamase's video
Online users had a good laugh at the age-old video and trolled Mihlali Ndamase for her little accident. Read some of their comments below.
Nonjwayeli recalled:
"Konje, she said the sound was edited in."
Lee_see_gooo said:
"Nah, man, she was so real for this."
Mzombe wrote:
"Everything went south after she posted this video, lol."
ZolekaMaseko15 posted:
"I laughed even before playing the clip."
inmybarbieera was shocked:
"I thought Mihlali loved herself."
_ntoetse_ wrote:
"I miss her so much."
Rose031090 was confused:
"I would like to know the thought process that went into this."
VuyiswaVilakazi laughed:
"Digital footprint!"
stevelacyisba3 laughed:
"I forgot about this clip, omg!"
xoxompho exclaimed:
"This video!"
Ultimately, while Mihlali may have made peace with the moment, the hysterical social media reaction proves that the internet will never forget the time a quiet kitchen recording turned into an unforgettable, noisy viral sensation.
Mzansi reacts to Mihlali Ndamase's skin breakout
In more Mihlali Ndamase updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the influencer's skin breakout.
She posted her first YouTube video in months, where she did a tutorial of her updated makeup routine and gave subscribers a step-by-step on how to achieve the look.
However, a handful of people criticised the beauty influencer's makeup-free face and acne, with some claiming it was the result of cosmetic procedures, although her loyal supporters and those who've followed her journey for years quickly dismissed the allegations.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa, née Moroeng, is an entertainment editor at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has eight years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and completed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za