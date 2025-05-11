Mihlali Ndamase got people talking once again after she answered questions about her new veneers

The influencer got a new set of teeth in Turkey and was subjected to many opinions about her new look

Mihlali Ndamase decided to address the most frequently asked questions about her veneers, but it revived buzz about her ex, Leeroy Sidambe

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mihlali Ndamase caused a stir once again after she answered questions about her teeth in a video. The beauty guru's former boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe, became the topic of discussion after she spoke about changing her smile.

Mihlali Ndamase's beauty procedures made some people think they were caused by Leeroy Sidambe. Image: @mihlalii_n / @leeroy_mab

Source: Instagram

Online users have been brutally honest about their thoughts on Mihlali Ndamase's new teeth. Even though the influencer explained how much she loves them, some people speculated about the influence behind her cosmetic procedure.

Mihlali Ndamase's ex Leeroy Sidambe gets side-eye

A post by @Paballo_maseko_went viral as the online user speculated that Leeroy would often criticise her body and looks, which may have informed her decision to get veneers. Even though the influencer posted a YouTube video where she clarified that her veneers were because she's always been "obsessed with teeth", the netizen's post gained traction. See the post blaming Leeroy below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The X post referenced Mihlali Ndamase's unconfirmed cosmetic surgery rumours, including augmentation to her body shape with a BBL and skin complexion. Mihlali has neither confirmed nor denied that she has gone under the knife to change her body or skin colour. Many of her fans made the effort to debunk rumours that she had a BBL.

Mihlali Ndamase has faced rumours that she went through various cosmetic procedures. Image: @mihlali_n / Instagram

Source: Instagram

SA reflects on Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe

Mihlali Ndamase was a hot topic during her relationship with the significantly older Leeroy. Some people in the comments who are close followers of Mihali claimed that he would sometimes criticise her gym habits in videos. Read the comments below:

@nomonde_charlie said:

"Leroy used to ask her when is she going to the gym until she asked on a vlog why is he saying that, she even asked if he meant she was fat or not. These damn insecurities probably started creeping."

@1blackteacup wrote:

"Leeroy asked Mihlali when she’s going to the gym? Some men will embarrass you publicly then spin the block like they didn’t leave you in shambles."

@blaqfli commented:

"Sadly, folks in it, especially if they’re in their 20’s don’t realise how dating a much older person will affect your self-esteem. Sometimes it is for the good, but mostly not. Imagine having all this work done in your 20’s."

@1blackteacup added:

"At the end of the day, Mihlali did a number on herself. She had no business being with that jokester."

Others argued that Mihlali chose to change her appearance and that Leeroy can not be blamed:

@BonaparteMoloi commented:

"Women can’t take accountability for their actions. Leroy did nothing, she’s an adult."

@SinoTheSecond1 added:

"What matters is that she's content with herself. The end."

@KabeloMaalobane was annoyed:

"Aren’t you guys getting tired of blaming men. It’s like you’re telling us you’re children that can’t think for themselves or have a sense of agency. Have some pride."

Fans shook by how Mihlali looks without makeup

Briefly News previously reported that the South African social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase once again made headlines.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula recently shared a video of the content creator on his Twitter (X) page, leaving many netizens stunned by how different Mihlali looked without any makeup.

Shortly after the video of Mihlali Ndamase's bare face was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News