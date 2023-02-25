Mihlali Ndamase seems to never catch a break from social media users who are always dragging her

The award-winning media personality was recently accused of going under the knife after some of her saucy pictures went viral

Mimi's fans came to her defence, saying she has always had a killer body and her curves are natural

Mihlali Ndamase is forever catching strays from social media trolls. The popular YouTuber's hourglass body came under scrutiny again.

Mihlali Ndamase’s followers have reacted to rumours that she had plastic surgery. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Peeps are always poking their noses where they don't belong. For Mihlali Ndamase, her relationship with Leeroy Sidambe has always made her chart social media trends.

Mihlali Ndamase's fans rubbish claims YouTuber had a BBL

There's no denying that Mihlali Ndamase is among the stars with the most beautiful bodies in South Africa. The star never misses a chance to show off her curves.

According to ZAlebs, fans shared pictures of the beauty influencer and alleged that she had gone under the knife. Some even called her out for posting workout videos while she goes for beauty surgeries.

The star's fans stood up for her against the trolls. Many said Mihlali has always had a banging body and her curves are all natural.

@Abyred6 said:

"Nix, I've followed Mihlali for years she always had too much curve u just took a pic with a weird angle or edited that shii."

@XhosaPrincessss wrote:

"If you know Mihlali before abe yiInfluencer then you’ll know that her body has always been perfect, she was slender but you could see some curves. Stop lying."

Source: Briefly News