“How Will Grannies Buy?”: Joburg Man Uses AI To Build Online Spaza Shop Selling Healthy Food
A Joburg man named Hlubi Kabelo went viral after posting a Facebook video of himself building an online spaza shop using AI. He wants to fix South Africa’s spaza shop crisis by selling healthy food delivered straight to your door.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Kabelo used Grok to code the entire app from scratch in real time. He built an algorithm designed to check whether products are healthy before they go live. The finished app is already live at hlubikabelo.co.za under the name Top Spaza Shop.
One avocado, one big dream
Kabelo asked 10,000 South Africans to each buy a five-rand avocado through the app. He says that money will fund the national rollout of Top Spaza Shop across communities. He sees unhealthy and expired spaza shop food not as a crisis but as a business opportunity.
Mzansi had a lot to say and did not hold back in the comments. Some people were genuinely excited and said they were ready to support the idea. Others were sceptical and questioned how a five-rand avocado with a thirty-rand delivery fee makes sense. Several users pointed out that many township gogos do not own smartphones to place orders online. Some flat-out called it a crowdfunding scheme dressed up as a business.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Watch the Facebook video below:
More stories involving spaza shops
- A Twitter post showing a CBD spaza shop selling full graduation gowns, complete with hoods and caps, has left South Africans furious and asking serious questions about academic integrity.
- A Limpopo man inspired Mzansi after growing from a cashier to a successful spaza shop owner.
- The City of Johannesburg shut down several spaza shops in Orange Farm after officials discovered expired food, unsafe gas cylinder storage and hygiene concerns.
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za