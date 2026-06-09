A Joburg man named Hlubi Kabelo went viral after posting a Facebook video of himself building an online spaza shop using AI. He wants to fix South Africa’s spaza shop crisis by selling healthy food delivered straight to your door.

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A picture of a spaza shop and Hlubi Kabelo. Images: truckandfreight and Hlubi Kabelo

Source: UGC

Kabelo used Grok to code the entire app from scratch in real time. He built an algorithm designed to check whether products are healthy before they go live. The finished app is already live at hlubikabelo.co.za under the name Top Spaza Shop.

One avocado, one big dream

Kabelo asked 10,000 South Africans to each buy a five-rand avocado through the app. He says that money will fund the national rollout of Top Spaza Shop across communities. He sees unhealthy and expired spaza shop food not as a crisis but as a business opportunity.

Mzansi had a lot to say and did not hold back in the comments. Some people were genuinely excited and said they were ready to support the idea. Others were sceptical and questioned how a five-rand avocado with a thirty-rand delivery fee makes sense. Several users pointed out that many township gogos do not own smartphones to place orders online. Some flat-out called it a crowdfunding scheme dressed up as a business.

Watch the Facebook video below:

More stories involving spaza shops

Source: Briefly News