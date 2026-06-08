A TikTok video posted on 7 June 2026 by @ya.su.ke_031 shows an Ekurhuleni traffic warden walking past a long queue at a local Shoprite. She skipped to the front to pay for her own groceries while in uniform. The video set South Africa off, with shoppers divided on whether the move was acceptable.

Screenshots taken from the clip showing the traffic warden. Images: ya.su.ke_031

Source: TikTok

The clip spread fast, and comments poured in from across Mzansi. Some people were quick to defend her, insisting that public servants like nurses and police officers do not stand in queues. Others were not convinced, saying that buying your own groceries is personal business and not a work emergency.

The bigger question Mzansi is asking

The debate quickly moved beyond the queue. People started asking whether a traffic warden should even be doing personal grocery shopping while on duty. That is a separate and important conversation. South Africa’s Public Service Regulations require that employees on official duty behave in a manner that befits a public servant.

There is no law that officially gives traffic officers queue-skipping rights at retail stores. What the warden did sits in a grey area that Mzansi is clearly not ready to let go of. Most agreed that a simple, polite word to the people in the queue would have gone a long way. Uniform or not, communication and respect tend to settle most things before they go viral.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

More stories involving traffic cops

A video circulating on social media appears to show a motorist assaulting a traffic officer in Knysna.

A video showed the effort that goes into addressing corruption in the government, especially when it comes to driver's licences.

A local traffic officer was filmed counting money in thousands during a work operation, while a handcuffed man stood next to him.

Source: Briefly News