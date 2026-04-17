A video showed the effort that goes into addressing corruption in the government, especially when it comes to driver's licences

The officers in the KZN Department of Transport shared their recent discovery when some candidates were taking a learner's licence test

South Africans shared their thoughts on a video that showed there was rampant corruption in the traffic department of South Africa

A TikTok video made people see the reality of corruption in certain government departments. Bogus practices when it comes to obtaining learners' and driver's licences have been a rampant problem in South Africa.

A KZN traffic officer caught a learner's license cheater on camera. Image: KZNTransport

Source: Facebook

The post shared on 15 April 2026 gave people an idea of how it works when people are involved in corruption in the traffic department. South Africans were impressed by the division of work that the authorities did in the video.

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In a TikTok video by @kzn_transport, the KZN transport department officials were watching a video of a student who was accused of cheating their way through a learner's license test. The footage showed the learner who was glancing back and forth while filling in the answers. The caption detailed that the learner's test candidate was in a car with an official from the traffic department. Watch the video below

South Africa stunned by learner's licence cheating

Many people were in disbelief that people would cheat to gain a learner's licence. Online users shared their thoughts on officials, and they are making efforts to address corruption. Read the comments below:

People discussed the Learner's licence cheaters. Image: Westend61

Source: UGC

Stephan said:

"Is learner’s really that hard😭 guys, because wow I’ve seen some pretty hard exams in my life, but a learner’s was not one of them."

Nets added:

"That's why people don't know the difference between solid lines and broken lines. and why we have yellow lines."

The Critic 1 exclaimed:

"What about all the lives that have been lost caused by risky drivers who purchased their licence. Corruption kills the innocent!"

Sne Mpungose said:

"Some people don’t know the most basic road laws, 'Keep left, pass right, ' because of this nonsense."

hlubi128 added:

"Not only this, almost 80% in RSA got their driver's licenses since they introduced this new system."

gaba asked:

"Learners? 😭 The matric pass rate needs to be investigated from this province 😭😭"

Naume wa Motebele commented:

"I remember when I failed an eye test, the guy said I must go and see an eye doctor. I asked where I could find him, and he said, "At the front gate". tjooo😂😂 but I came back with my learners that day! mzansi😂😂"

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Source: Briefly News