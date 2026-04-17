A hilarious TikTok video showed the interaction that a person had with a lion

The clip head people raving after they saw how it ended for a tourist who wanted to get close to the king of the jungle

A TikTok video showed the moment that the tourist lost a precious belonging to a lioness

A video showed a tourist who was delighted to see lions in Africa. The young man was very comfortable as they were visiting lions behind a fence in captivity

A man showed his encounter with a lion in a TikTok video. Image: @slbtravels

Source: TikTok

The video posted on 24 February 2026 was a viral hit as the tourist quickly learned a lesson about being comfortable around lions. Online users were stunned by the tourist's experience with the wildcat.

In a TikTok video by @slbtravels, a wildlife enthusiast was having a close look at the client. One of the lionesses approached the visitor, who decided to stick his foot through the fence. The lioness sank her teeth into the sneaker. The clip then cuts to the Lioness with the entire shoe in her mouth on her side of the fence. Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers floored by lion

Many people felt that the young man was lucky that the Lioness only got the shoe. People joked about the interaction. Read the comments about the lion encounter below:

People felt that the tourist did not appreciate how dangerous lions are. Image: Lorenzo Boldorini / Pexels

Source: UGC

👥was amused by the lionness:

"Today's lions are not serious 🤣 they're like Gen Z, they play a lot."

talkless remarked:

"At least he left you with the sock 🧦, where is the problem?"

Mystikz joked:

"She went from "we could do this all day" to " Yeah... That's what I thought!!'"

🍵 Wren 🍵 gushed:

"You can see spots on her fur; she's still a baby. Oh my gosh, no wonder she's being playful and basically playing tug of war (if she wasn't there, there would have been no back and forth, that shoe would have been gone so quickly with how strong big cats are)."

Ks38449 said:

"Just be glad she let you keep your toes."

sabamirza645 added:

"I need to know- what was your footing doing there in the firs place?!"

Bongi _ ❤️🧡 wrote:

"Some of us would do anything to get these opportunities, but unfortunately, they don't come to us .... 😔"

Moelwa was amused:

"😭😭😭😂😂😂 it's even flexing it around you😭"

Zoë 🖤 imagined:

"She’s gonna tell all her friends she ate the rest up 😭"

Kindness Unmasked added:

"That's how you know you got real leather shoes 😅"

Other Briefly News stories about animals

A TikTok video captured the moment that a man who was feeding a lion in the up in a very dangerous situation

People shared their reactions to seeing a monkey that went after a domestic worker who was carrying groceries.

Online users were stunned by a video of a black mamba that was making its way across a road in an upright posture.

South Africans were mortified by a video of a lioness coming across a man who was asleep in the streets.

Source: Briefly News