A woman posted a TikTok video showing people how her husband handled danger in their household

The video captured the comical moment when a man had to face a large snake that came into his home

The method that the man used to solve the snake problem left many people on the internet in stitches

A TikTok video captured the moment that a man had to step up and deal with a large snake. The man's wife was howling with laughter as he approached the problem in a unique way.

A man dealt with a snake in a hilarious TikTok video. Image: @allie.hendricks

Source: TikTok

The video posted on 14 April left many people amused by the clash between a human and a snake. People were thoroughly entertained as they watched a man struggle to get a handle on the situation.

In a TikTok video by @allie.hendricks, a lady was in stitches as she watched her husband go face-to-face with. The larger reptile was in their backyard, and he was trying to take it away. The man used a shovel and golf clubs, trying to scoop up the writhing snake, but it kept slipping. Eventually, the man managed to put it in the snake crate, but with great difficulty. Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers amused by snake capture

People were in stitches after watching how the man removed the snake from his property. Online users cracked jokes at his expense. The snake appeared to be a gopher snake, which is a non-venomous viper. The patterns of their scales often get them mistaken for rattlesnakes. They are also known to mimic venomous snakes by flattening their heads and hissing, according to Wildlife Alliance. Read the comments below:

The man did not have the professional snake catcher stick. Image: Michael Svoboda

Source: Getty Images

The Real 25❤️ A South African reacted to the video:

"[Sticker] Us in KwaZulu Natal 🔥"

The_DisneyVet was horrified by the snake video:

"This is why I live where the air hurts my face."

K’rika exclaimed:

"As a southerner 😳 this is in fact not how you handle this."

Femme Decal noticed the man was in no position to handle a snake:

"The man has open-toed shoes, a golf club, and a dream."

🖤🌻🐝Erin_B🌻🐝🖤 was in awe:

"The amount of anxiety I had from watching this 😭😂"

Marley was in stitches over the snake capture:

"This gave me enough adrenaline to get off the couch today 😂"

Amanda Royer wondered:

"Was that as stressful for y’all as it was for me?! I think I need a drink after that?!"

MAYRA shared:

"Anxiety every time he put his hands on the box I was like 😳😅nooooo"

Other Briefly News stories about snakes

People were amused by a man who went toe-to-toe with a black mamba all while barefoot.

A video showed two large snakes that were on the move together, trying to make their way past a fence.

Emergency workers showed the large black mamba that they removed from a residence after being called to the scene.

A snake crossed the road in a video, and people were amazed by the way it moved standing upright.

Source: Briefly News