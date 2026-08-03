Acting police commissioner Lt General Puleng Dimpane questioned the findings of an internal SAPS probe that cleared Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and six other officers

Dimpane intervened after a departmental investigation found no prima facie evidence of misconduct, arguing the report was incomplete and could not be safely relied upon

She recommended that SAPS National Commissioner Fannie Masemola appoint an outside investigator to take another look at the matter

Actng National Police Commissioner Lt. General Puleng Dimpane. Image: @Patriot_S_A/X

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SOUTH AFRICA - Acting South African Police Service (SAPS) Commissioner Lt General Puleng Dimpane is facing scrutiny after news reports revealed she called for an independent investigation into Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and six other senior officers. The move came after an internal SAPS probe had already cleared them.

At the time, Dimpane was serving as acting deputy national commissioner for support services. She made her intervention on 15 August 2025, following a departmental investigation conducted by then-Western Cape commissioner Lt General Thembisile Patekile. According to Sunday Times, Patekile's report found no prima facie evidence of misconduct against Khumalo and senior officers Philani Lushaba, Josias Lekalalala, Oziho Anond, Zelithini Gabela and PC Ncube.

What the original investigation found

The probe stemmed from arrests by the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) related to Brigadier Dineo Mokwele's appointment to crime intelligence. Central to the allegations was the claim that Mokwele submitted false or misleading information in her CV and application documents. Patekile concluded the allegation could not be conclusively determined because information had not been obtained from BMW, and he referred the matter back to IDAC.

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Dimpane argued that SAPS could not safely rely on Patekile's conclusions, saying the report had not resolved the core allegation. She also challenged Patekile's decision to set aside an affidavit submitted by senior IDAC investigator Brian Padayachee, maintaining it contained information relevant to the case against Mokwele. On those grounds, she recommended that Patekile's report be set aside or reconsidered, and that National Commissioner Fannie Masemola appoint an investigator from outside SAPS.

Dimpane later recused herself from the matter. However, her concerns were echoed by SAPS head of litigation Major General Diuo Ramorena Tsoai, who reviewed the report and concluded it appeared inconclusive, noting that further investigation was required before any decision could be taken.

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Masemola approves lifting of temporary transfers

Despite the questions raised over the probe's completeness, National Commissioner Masemola approved a recommendation by the human resources department to lift the temporary transfers of the officers involved. The officers were formally notified that no prima facie misconduct had been established against them.

O'Sullivan in hot seat over Khumalo team arrest

Previously, Briefly News reported that testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has raised serious questions about the role played by forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan in proceedings targeting senior South African Police Service (SAPS) officers.This after Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Senior Investigator Mantsha Raphesu told the commission that O'Sullivan sent Brigadier Dineo Mokwele an email, demanding that she resign.

Source: Briefly News