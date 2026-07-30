National Director of Public Prosecutions Adv. Andy Mothibi confirmed the criminal case against suspended SAPS Commissioner Fannie Masemola is being reviewed

Masemola was suspended after being charged under the PFMA over the controversial R360 million Medicare24 tender linked to suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi Matlala

The development comes amid scrutiny of IDAC's handling of Masemola's arrest, with Justice Madlanga accusing the directorate of acting to embarrass the commissioner

Fannie Masemola's case is under review. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed that the criminal case against suspended South African Police Service Commissioner General Fannie Masemola is currently under review.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Adv. Andy Mothibi made the confirmation, according to a post shared by eNCA journalist Pule Letshwiti-Jones on X on 30 July 2026. Masemola was suspended from his position as National Police Commissioner after being charged with contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

View the tweet here:

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The charges relate to alleged negligence in connection with a R360 million tender awarded to Medicare24, a company owned by Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, who faces attempted murder charges and has been described as a suspected cartel boss. The case drew significant public and institutional attention, not only because of Masemola's seniority but also due to questions surrounding how the procurement process was handled within the SAPS.

Madlanga Commission casts doubt on IDAC's conduct

The confirmation of the review follows pointed criticism directed at the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) and its former head, Andrea Johnson, at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga accused Johnson and IDAC of effecting Masemola's arrest in a manner intended to embarrass the commissioner rather than follow due legal process, raising questions about the integrity of the initial investigation.

Netizens clap for Masemola

Social media users responded to the development with a mixture of cautious optimism and urgency.

@DuduNgubane3 wrote:

"This is good to hear, we are looking forward to the review outcome."

@LwandileLanga1 added:

"He must make it quick. General Masemola has got work to do."

@MafuthaSkhosana suggested:

"Well, come Monday,, he is going back to work; the review is completed as we speak."

@BennettSoka commented:

"Bring back German cut."

Mothibi orders withdrawal of Dumisani Khumalo charges

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent decision by Mothibi to withdraw charges against Crime Intelligence boss General Dumisani Khumalo and his co-accused. This development is critical as it underscores the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement and prosecutorial bodies in addressing allegations of fraud and corruption within the South African Police Service.

Source: Briefly News