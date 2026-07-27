National Prosecution Authority (NPA) head Advocate Andy Mothibi weighed in on charges against General Dumisani Khumalo

General Khumalo, Brigadier Dineo Mokwele and other co-accused faced charges of fraud and money laundering

Advocate Mothibi also indicated what the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) needed to do before charges could be reinstated

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NPA Head Andy Mothibi ordered the withdrawal of charges against Crime Intelligence boss General Dumisani Khumalo. Image: Kurrently./ Special Investigating Unit- South Africa

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Advocate Andy Mothibi, has ordered the withdrawal of criminal charges against Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, Brigadier Dineo Mokwele, and several co-accused.

Mothibi, the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), communicated the decision on 27 July 2026.

Mothibi stated that the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) must carry out additional investigative steps before a final decision on prosecution can be made. He also made it clear that any future action remains subject to his personal authorisation.

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"For avoidance of doubt, the matter may not be re-enrolled, nor may any fresh decision to prosecute be taken, without my express written approval."

Senior officers faced charges of fraud and money laundering

General Khumalo, the Head of the Crime Intelligence Division of the South African Police Service (SAPS), and his co-accused were arrested and charged in connection with corruption, fraud, money laundering, and alleged contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

The charges stemmed from alleged procurement irregularities and tender manipulation linked to the SAPS Crime Intelligence division, including the suspected misuse of funds from the SAPS Secret Services Account.

Their legal teams previously submitted formal representations to the NDPP, arguing in May 2026 that IDAC's case contained fundamental flaws and requesting that the prosecution be reviewed and discontinued.

Source: Briefly News