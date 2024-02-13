Lauren London's parents: Who are they, and what do they do?

Lauren London has built a noteworthy Hollywood career since landing her breakout role in ATL in 2006 but has always been secretive about her personal life. She occasionally opens up about being born in a mixed-race household but has shared little information about her family's identity. This article highlights all you need to know about Lauren London's parents.

It was not easy navigating life as a biracial child, but the actress solved her identity crisis by accepting who she was. Appearing in You People on Netflix helped shed light on Lauren London's Jewish roots, which she had little knowledge of since she grew up with her Afro-American mother.

Lauren London's parents' names

Lauren London's mother is Terri Lynn Conner, and her father is Gary Paul London. It is unclear when and how they met, but they lived together in Los Angeles, California, before welcoming Lauren in 1984.

Lauren London's parents' ethnicity and nationality

The actress's parents come from different ethnic backgrounds. Her mother is an African American, while her father is Ashkenazi Jewish. Gary Paul and Terry Lynn Conner's nationalities are American, but they have yet to reveal if they were born and raised in the United States.

Lauren London learnt about her heritage while filming You People

The Games People Play actress was raised by a single black mother and had not experienced her Jewish side of the family. Gary Paul and Lauren London only saw each other during the summer after her parents divorced when she was only three.

The actress had the opportunity to learn about her heritage while filming the Netflix comedy movie You People alongside Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nia Long, and David Duchovny. The film follows a couple from different cultures, Jewish and African American, who have to meet their parents amid clashing societal expectations.

She opened up about her upbringing while talking to Janine Rubenstein on the People Everyday podcast. Lauren London's dad has never been the main person in the picture.

My dad is Jewish; my mom is black...I just grew up with my mother in my household. I didn't grow up with my dad living with us. My parents divorced when I was really young. I was three, so my experience is of my mother's experience because I just grew up with a single black mom.

Lauren London struggled as a mixed-race child

The Game actress did not have an easy time growing up as a biracial child. In her Under My Skin interview with Kathleen Cross, she said her cousins from her mother's side used to tease her for not being black enough.

She would visit her father's family during summer and be the black girl in predominantly white summer camps. She struggled to fit in before deciding to ignore what others thought about her identity.

If someone thinks I'm not black enough, that's their issue. I'm okay with who I am, and it is what it is. I'm a black woman like my mother, and I love who my father is, and I love both sides of me. Nobody makes a big deal about it anymore because I won't take that anymore.

What it means to Lauren London growing up in a single-parent home

Lauren may be a successful Hollywood star, but she focuses more on providing the best care for her two kids. She shares a son, Kameron Carter (born September 2009), with rapper Lil Wayne. She has another son, Kross Asghedom (born in August 2016), whom she shares with the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Being a single mother is not easy, but she learnt the tricks from her mother, who ensured she had everything growing up. In her previous interview with Essence, she said,

It's not easy, but I'm not the first to do it...I know I can do it; there's a lot of mothers that work. I got the blueprint from my mother, who was a working mom, so I just get it done.

The actress wants her children to have a balanced life. During an appearance on the People Everyday podcast, she revealed she wants them to understand life as it is without cushioning them from reality.

I'm a single mom. I want to be very realistic with them. Life is tough. I do not want to cushion everything for them. I want them to be prepared for life. I think I'm balanced because sometimes I think I may be too soft, but I have times where I'm like, 'Come on now. Get this together.' I think I'm an old-school mother.

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about Lauren London's family and upbringing;

What is Lauren London's father's nationality?

Lauren London's dad is an American citizen, although it is unclear if he was born and raised in the United States. He is of Ashkenazi Jewish descent.

Is Lauren London black?

The You People actress is mixed-race. She is half-black from her mother's side and half-Jewish from her father's side of the family.

Where is Lauren London from?

The Without Remorse actress was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, on December 5, 1984 (39 years old in 2024). She still resides in Los Angeles County.

Where was Lauren London raised?

Lauren was raised by a single mother in Los Angeles, California. She went to Palisades Charter High School but left in her second year to be homeschooled as she pursued her acting career.

Lauren London's parents have maintained a low profile despite their daughter's successful career in Hollywood. Their divorce caused the actress to experience an identity crisis, but her journey of self-acceptance has helped her find her place.

