Top 13 free online homeschooling institutions in South Africa in 2024
Parents are increasingly adopting free online homeschooling in South Africa. The COVID-19 pandemic played a huge role in this, since normal learning was crippled with prolonged lockdowns. Parents have also realized the need to be more involved in their kids' lives as they monitor their growth.
Here is a list of the top homeschooling institutions in South Africa. These institutions are chosen based on their reputation for quality, the comprehensiveness and adaptability of their curricula, and alignment with South African homeschooling regulations. They cater to a variety of learning styles. Note that before you choose an educational institution, be sure to do more research about it.
Top free online homeschooling institutions in South Africa
|No
|School
|1
|Brainline
|2
|Dynamis Institute
|3
|Nukleus Onderwys
|4
|Oikos
|5
|Clonard Distance Education
|6
|Time4Learning
|7
|SA Home-Schoolers
|8
|Cape Home Educators (CHE)
|9
|Eastern Cape Home Schooling Association (ECHSA)
|10
|Pestalozzi Trust
|11
|Think Digital Academy
|12
|Crimson Global Academy
|13
|Impaq Online School
Homeschooling in South Africa
Homeschooling prices in South Africa vary. Most of the established online homeschooling programs charge certain fee amounts for the services rendered, including workbooks, audio, video, hard copy, and assessment resources that comply with SA's curriculum.
There are also free learning resources from the internet, but you must ensure they are useful to the academic growth of the learner.
Before starting home education for your child, you must comply with the requirements set by the Department of Basic Education. Parents have to apply to the Provincial Education Department to register their children.
What are the best free online homeschooling institutions in South Africa?
After deciding to take charge of your child’s education, it is crucial that they get quality academic training. You also need to find a program that ensures your child's holistic growth. Here are the best free online homeschooling institutions in South Africa.
1. Brainline
- Phone: +27 12 543 5000
- Email: info@brainline.com
Brainline has the best accredited homeschooling programs in South Africa. The institution ensures your child gets a quality education from home.
The facility was established in 1990 and is registered with the IEB. Brainline School offers quality educational support from Grade R to Grade 12 and complies with all the standards set by the Department of Education.
2. Dynamis Institute
- Phone: +27 (0)82 574 1433
- Email: martie@dynamislearning.co.za
Dynamis has established itself as one of the best online home schools with facilities designed to help your child beyond academics.
The facility strives to recognize every child's talent, gifts and learning preferences. Dynamis Institute offers educational materials at different prices. Consult the facility for more on their academic pricing.
3. Nukleus Onderwys
- Phone: +27 16 931 1727
- Email: info@nukleusonderwys.co.za
If you are searching for the best homeschooling in South Africa in Afrikaans, Nukleus Onderwys has all you need. The facility is founded on the Christian faith and believes parents should be responsible for their kids’ education.
Their system complies with the National Curriculum Statement and offers online learning from Grade R to Grade 12. Nukleus Onderwys is one of the cheapest homeschooling in South Africa today.
4. Oikos
- Phone: +27 31 828 2462
- Email: help@oikosfamily.co.za
Oikos was established in 1989 and offers online academic services to families around the world. The institution is founded on the Christian faith. The facility provides curricula for Grade 1 to Grade 12 pupils. The learning materials can be purchased at various prices, as indicated on the Oikos website.
6. Clonard Distance Education
- Phone: (+27) 031 764 6480/(+27) 086 693 8593
- Email: info@clonard.co.za
The Clonard Distance Education provides a curriculum for learners from pre-school to grade 12. The institution is accredited with SACAI, and its programs are designed to help learners study at their own pace.
For more than 25 years, Clonard Distance Education has been supporting parents and tutors in homeschooling their children through top-notch curricula and personalized assistance.
6. Time4Learning
- Phone: (888) 771-0914
The Time4Learning offers academic services on a global scale. The facility provides learning assistance from preschool to Grade 12. Time4Learning is among the best homeschooling programs in South Africa. It makes learning fun with various engaging lessons that children of all ages enjoy.
7. SA Home-Schoolers
- Phone: +27829079696
- Email: bouwe@sahomeschoolers.org
The SA Home-Schoolers was established in 2011 and is not aligned to any specific curriculum or educational approach. It aims to help parents get started with homeschooling and connect them with support groups, discussion forums, and learning centres
8. Cape Home Educators (CHE)
- Email: capehomeed@gmail.com
The Cape Home Educators (CHE) is a program for families that opt to home-educate their kids. The parents or guardians volunteer their time to create awareness and educate people about homeschooling around the Western Cape.
9. Eastern Cape Home Schooling Association (ECHSA)
The Eastern Cape Home Schooling Association is a registered NPO that assists homeschooling parents in gaining access to the resources they need to provide quality education to their kids. ECHSA strives to handle amendments and policies to avoid the legal problems that come with this system of education.
10. Pestalozzi Trust
- Phone: 071 192 6070/012 330 1337
- Email: defensor@pestalozzi.org
The Pestalozzi Trust is one of the best top 10 homeschool programs in South Africa. It is a registered public benefit organization that believes in homeschooling as the best form of education. Pestalozzi Trust offers its services on a global scale. They support you and protect your children’s right to education.
11. Think Digital Academy
- Phone: +27 (012) 998-1472
- Email: hello@thinkdigitalacademy.org
Think Digital Academy is an online school that provides world-class online learning to students all over the world. They present online content in an interactive, engaging, and effective way for virtual school students. Think Digital Academy is the first online school not only to provide the United States GED, British International and South African CAPS curricula as well as other exciting courses.
12. Crimson Global Academy
- Phone: +27 (0)10 500 1036
- Email: southafrica@cga.school
The Crimson Global Academy is a fully registered private online high school delivering live, real-time teaching to students right in their own homes. Students who successfully complete the curriculum are awarded the internationally acclaimed International GCSE and International A-Level qualifications.
13. Impaq Online School
- Phone: 087 405 2233
- Email: info@impaq.co.za
The Impaq Online School is dedicated to equipping students for the dynamic future ahead. Students are assigned to homerooms, each led by a "guardian" teacher who provides support, information, and guidance to the learners.
Is homeschooling free in South Africa?
It is not totally free if you want your child to get a high-quality education. The purpose of educating your child at home is to ensure they have a better learning environment, but they have to adhere to SA’s education standards.
How can you homeschool online for free?
There are plenty of learning materials available to learners for free on the internet. These include apps and programs such as YouTube, Storyline, Funbrain, and Bedtime Math.
What is the best free online homeschool program?
There are various programs such as maths, science, history and economics. You can also explore some of the online platforms that offer free educational resources.
What is the best online school in South Africa?
The Cambridge Home School Online is one of the best online schools in South Africa. It is considered the most established and trusted international online independent school across the globe.
How much does Cambridge homeschooling cost in South Africa?
Here is a table summarizing the homeschooling costs for different stages and curricula at Cambridge.
|Stage
|Curriculum
|Annual Fees Range
|Textbook Costs Range
|Examination Fees
|Primary School
|Cambridge
|R10,700 - R30,581
|R1,700 - R3,400
|None
|Primary School
|CAPS (Grades 1-6)
|R8,520 - R23,940
|R1,885 - R2,534
|None
|Primary School
|CAPS (Grade 7)
|R28,152 - R36,000
|R1,885 - R2,534
|None
|High School (Lower)
|Lower Secondary
|R38,330 - R60,565
|R6,600 - R8,300
|None
|High School (IGCSE)
|IGCSE
|R41,350 - R82,600
|R5,000 - R6,650
|R16,629 - R33,260 (depending on the centre)
|High School (CAPS)
|CAPS
|R28,152 - R36,800
|R2,415 - R2,890
|None
|AS Level
|A Level
|R29,135 - R62,520
|R6,650 - R8,315
|R16,630 - R33,260 (depending on the centre)
Free online homeschooling in South Africa has helped thousands of families educate their kids according to their unique academic requirements. The above online homeschooling programs are instrumental to the parents who decide to take full responsibility for their child’s education.
