A Grade 11 student from Kempton Park High School passed away and received a touching guard of honour from hospital staff as he was taken for organ donation

The young man's father was seen in the video, clearly affected, especially after having lost his wife to cancer just five months earlier

Emotional scenes at Arwyp Medical Centre showed family, friends, and medical staff saying their final goodbyes to the brave teenager

A young boy recently passed on, but not before asking to donate his organs. Images: @ArwypMedical and @maryke.smit.5

A heartbreaking yet inspiring moment unfolded at Arwyp Medical Centre when a young student received a guard of honour before his organs were donated to save other lives. Divann Lamprecht, a Grade 11 student from Kempton Park High School, passed away on Thursday morning after collapsing when his heart stopped beating.

The emotional video, shared by @ArwypMedical on the 9 of July, shows the devastating moment as medical staff wheeled the young man through the hospital corridors towards the operating theatre. His father, Johann, who had already lost his wife to cancer five months earlier, walked alongside the hospital bed as nurses manually pumped oxygen to keep his son's organs viable for donation.

The touching scenes show dozens of people lining the hospital corridors to pay their respects to the young hero. Family members, school friends, and medical staff gathered to witness the final journey as Divann was taken to the operating room for the life-saving procedure.

Nurses and doctors were visibly emotional as they wheeled him through the hospital, with many stopping to say their goodbyes before the lift doors closed. The guard of honour continued on the lower floor, where even more hospital staff waited to show their respect for the teenager's final act of kindness.

Kempton Park High School announced the tragic news on social media, describing Divann as a versatile student who had received many awards during his time at the school. Friends and family remembered him as someone who always had a smile on his face and time for a joke.

Derona Academy Private School also paid tribute, calling him "a true hero" whose final act was one of pure compassion and courage. The school praised his father's strength during such an unimaginable time, noting that Divann's legacy would live on in the lives he saved.

One Johannesburg student got a guard of honour send-off after choosing to donate his organs before passing on recently. Images: @ArwypMedical

Mzansi moved by emotional scenes

The powerful video touched the hearts of South Africans who witnessed the family's brave decision during their darkest hour.

@Nonceba Mathenjwa shared:

"I lost both my parents at Arwyp in 2023, and the staff were amazing. I see some of them in this video. May God bless all healthcare workers who serve patients with love and compassion."

@Bonnie Sune Koen reflected:

"I'm in tears. The devastated father broke my heart, as well as the compassion of the nurses broke my heart. This just makes me think again what life is really about."

@Vanessa Jean Spassov applauded:

"I want to say WELL DONE to this hero's parents. You did a wonderful job of bringing this young man up. I take my hat off to you. R.I.P."

@Cindy Botha Patrick related:

"Absolutely heartbreaking. My cousin died and was also an organ donor and saved 5 lives, rest in peace young man."

@Yolanda de Jongh added:

"It breaks my heart... To the parents, I have no words, but you did your best to raise a child who chose to save other people. He is a true hero..."

The medical centre

According to their website, Arwyp Medical Centre is a leading healthcare facility in the Johannesburg area with 37 years of experience, and is known for its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to providing exceptional care to patients.

Watch the Facebook video here.

