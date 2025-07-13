Man Showers City With Rumoured R800k+ From Helicopter As Dying Wish, TikTok Video Gets 7.5M Views
- An American businessman who passed away trended following his funeral because of his extravagant dying wish
- The late man went viral after his final request amassed millions of views as he gave back to the Detroit community
- People were blown away by the man who made a generous request to help others following his death
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A video showed a spectacle that a man who passed away wanted following his death. The business owner was laid to rest in Detroit, and there was a unique send off that he organised as a post-funeral celebration.
Then lavish display by the businessman who passed away received 500,000 likes on social media. Many people commented on the TikTok video sharing thoughts on the man's final request.
In a video posted by @metrouk, a helicopter hovering in the sky littered the city of Detroit with cash. A carwash owner who passed away in the area wanted it to rain free money all over the city. On-lookers reported their speculations that the helicopter dropped R896 584.34. The man's family thought it would be rose petals but realised there was money too.
Man reviews funeral
In another Briefly News story a man reviewed a funeral in a video. The gent rose to viral fame after talking about a funeral as though it were a product or service that he purchased. The man showed no mercy as he scored everything at the funeral including the coffin which he gave a 2 out of 10. He went on to discuss whether he enjoyed the food and the overall energy of the funeral with brutal honesty.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
TikTok viewers amazed by money helicopter
People shared their thoughts on the lavish display that the late carwash owner wanted. Netizens had jokes about what they would have done if they were in the city when the helicopter dropped money. Watch the video of the helicopter dropping money below:
SCUMatelier commented:
"This is more of a gesture than any of those selfish Kardashians and the billionaires boys clubs would do."
cathysvlogstiktokshop wrote:
"Money is useless if you die better to give who live."
Jimmychooloo said:
"He will be remembered for that❤️🌹"
Lance joked:
"You just know the family is fuming 😂"
megsbarnsley exclaimed:
"What a beautiful man!"
caroline gushed:
"Imagine you’re walking the street and $50 just floats down into your hands."
exploringwithwarrior added:
"Why not give it to his family members?"
David Valdez cheered:
"Not all heroes wear capes, some grow wings."
JcH remarked:
"You know someone's prayer was answered that day."
Other Briefly News stories about funerals
- A woman left people puzzled after she arrived at a funeral and made a grand entrance at the sombre event.
- South Africans were amused by the dark humor in a video of three men's reactions to a loan shark's funeral.
- Many people were unimpressed by a funeral parlor which had alcohol services available at a grave site.
- A South African influencer went viral after people criticised her behavior at her ex's funeral.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za