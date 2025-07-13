An American businessman who passed away trended following his funeral because of his extravagant dying wish

The late man went viral after his final request amassed millions of views as he gave back to the Detroit community

People were blown away by the man who made a generous request to help others following his death

A video showed a spectacle that a man who passed away wanted following his death. The business owner was laid to rest in Detroit, and there was a unique send off that he organised as a post-funeral celebration.

An American man sent a parting gift to Detroit after he passed away and his generosity was a hit on TikTok. Image: Nikola Stojadinovic

Source: Getty Images

Then lavish display by the businessman who passed away received 500,000 likes on social media. Many people commented on the TikTok video sharing thoughts on the man's final request.

In a video posted by @metrouk, a helicopter hovering in the sky littered the city of Detroit with cash. A carwash owner who passed away in the area wanted it to rain free money all over the city. On-lookers reported their speculations that the helicopter dropped R896 584.34. The man's family thought it would be rose petals but realised there was money too.

A man posted a TikTok video of his honest review of a funeral and went viral. Image: WHL

Source: Getty Images

TikTok viewers amazed by money helicopter

People shared their thoughts on the lavish display that the late carwash owner wanted. Netizens had jokes about what they would have done if they were in the city when the helicopter dropped money. Watch the video of the helicopter dropping money below:

SCUMatelier commented:

"This is more of a gesture than any of those selfish Kardashians and the billionaires boys clubs would do."

cathysvlogstiktokshop wrote:

"Money is useless if you die better to give who live."

Jimmychooloo said:

"He will be remembered for that❤️🌹"

Lance joked:

"You just know the family is fuming 😂"

megsbarnsley exclaimed:

"What a beautiful man!"

caroline gushed:

"Imagine you’re walking the street and $50 just floats down into your hands."

exploringwithwarrior added:

"Why not give it to his family members?"

David Valdez cheered:

"Not all heroes wear capes, some grow wings."

JcH remarked:

"You know someone's prayer was answered that day."

