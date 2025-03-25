A gent had South Africans cackling in disbelief after he shared a scathing review of the funeral he attended

The man spoke about how the coffin had no style and what they should have done to it among other hilarious things

People who stumbled upon the clip were left scratching their heads and laughing at how ridiculous the content was

A man had Mzansi laughing after he shared a scathing review of a funeral he attended. Images: ohmaaj_inkosiyenu

Some South Africans get up to the silliest things, and one man decided it was his turn. A gent took to TikTok to give a hilariously scathing review of a funeral he recently attended, and Mzansi couldn't believe their eyes and ears.

Dark humour for the win

TikTokker ohmaaj_inkosiyenu shared his side-splitting review of different elements he experienced at the funeral. The review began with him criticising the coffin claiming it had no style and what they could have added to make it interesting. He gave it a 2 out of 10. The next thing he reviewed was the obituary and roasted the font and grammar, which made him giggle.

See the video below:

The roast keeps cooking

He then takes a break in the video to share how the vibes were off, hilariously complaining that everyone was crying and that the widow didn't greet him when he said hello. The dark humour continued as he began to complain about the food. He ordered some KFC and ate it in front of everyone and complained about the food they served their.

During his funeral review, the man gave the coffin a two out of 10. Image: Jupiterimages

Lastly, he said the décor was terrible and too dark and then gave the funeral an overall 0 out of 10. South Africans had a hard time coming to terms with the review but couldn't stop laughing about it.

Read the comments below:

LuLu 🌸 said:

"😂😂😂 is no one worried at the amount of funerals he’s attending?"

NellyHlatshwayo mentioned:

"I built my Fyp brick by brick but I don't remember this brick😭🤣 So random."

Iamkay commented:

"I came from the robbery review. I've laughed so hard my stomach muscles are sore🤣"

ofentseraserok asked:

"How do you feel about the convoy cars? Do you like the speed?"

SIIBU | A Zulu Lover Girl also asked

"You opened it?😭"

To which ohmaaj_inkosiyenu responded by saying:

"Was testing the lock mechanism. I pried it open with a finger. That whole box was a disappointment, from both an aesthetic and security standpoint."

AyandaNdaleni said:

"I'm grieving but I find this funny 🤣🤣🤣! I never thought this content would amuse me."

More entertaining stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a South African gentleman floored South Africans when he shared his honest thoughts after meeting his dad. The chap only met his biological father in his adult years and had an opinion about the new fella in his life.

A video of a frail old man entering a police station, looking covered in a mystery substance, had social media users scratching their heads.

A young gentleman from the UK shared an unusual recipe online and made many people nauseous.

