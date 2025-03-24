A video of a frail old man entering a police station, looking covered in a mystery substance, had social media users scratching their heads

The clip, shared on Facebook showed the man walking past confused police officers, leaving them in a state of shock

Social media users joked that he looked like he had risen from the dead, while others found the video creepy

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A man shared a video of an old man walking into a police station covered in an unknown substance. Image: Something_Deep

Source: Facebook

A video showing an elderly man walking into a police station, looking frail and oddly covered in what looks like paint sparked a massive debate online.

The clip shared by Facebook user Something_Deep, attracted many views likes and comments after it was shared on the streaming platform.

Mystery madala leaves police officers stunned

The video starts as the madala enters the door at the police station dressed in an ANC election campaign T-shirt with President Ramaphosa's face on it. He slowly walks past two officers who are standing opposite each other on the walkway with his head, face and hands all covered in the greenish mystery substance. On police officer looks at him in shock as madala passes them.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA comments on the old man's clip

The reactions were a mix of both shock and amusement. Some viewers expressed that they would have been scared if they had seen the madala in person, while others couldn't help but laugh at the strange situation.

Others warned that such video could be too frightening tp share, though many continued to joke about madala's strange appearance. The whole incident turned into an entertaining mystery with some people speculating what had happened to him before he appeared at the police station.

A man left online users speculating after showing an odd-looking madala. Image: Something_Deep

Source: Facebook

User @Mokgadi Joey Molele Kobe said:

"Mos police mortuary is better, people wake up from the dead. It's better than a hospital mortuary, where you will never wake up even if u want to."

User @Yoliswa Sinombulelo added:

"Wrong turn."

User @Princess Layla Rodds commented

"Sorry, but guys I thought he was a zombie and about to bite that cop🤣🤣."

User @Nathan Venasiu added:

"Many take it as a joke we don't consider it as a way of God talking to us, to get ourselves ready Bible says dead shall rise."

User @Jay Janie shared:

"Y'all gotta be serious you can just post a video with no caption, tell us what's happening here😂😂."

User @Ceeyah Wakwa Matshiye O'yindebeleh joked:

"He woke up from the dead...he woke up at the police station motuary😢."

3 Briefly News articles about police officers

A female police officer shared a video of herself handing out food to homeless people, touching the hearts of many social media users.

Officers tried getting teenagers who were hanging onto a moving police van by driving faster but they held on, leaving Mzansi in stitches.

A female police officer turned down a man who was offering her a rose at a Wollies store, and online users asked him to respect the lady's profession.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News