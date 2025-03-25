A preacher carrying a large speaker walked towards an adult club, passionately delivering his message to those passing by

The video was shared on TikTok, capturing the preacher stopping outside the venue and continuing to spread the word of God to onlookers

The clip left social media users with mixed emotions, as some applauded his bravery while others felt he should let people live their lives as they saw fit

A local preacher delivered a sermon outside an adult entertainment venue, and Mzansi had much to say about that. Image: LifestyleVisuals

Faith is a personal journey, but some take it upon themselves to spread the message whenever they go. A preacher who is a member of a group of young Christians who go around spreading the word of God made waves online after bringing his mission straight to an adult entertainment venue.

The clip was shared on the group's TikTok handle @tsmvmnt, attracting massive views, likes and comments as people debated the preacher's bold approach.

The preacher's passionate message

The video begins with the man carrying a large speaker, walking past cars and taxis as he preaches loudly. He then arrives outside an adult nightclub, where he stops and continues his sermon. With unwavering dedication, he tells those around him that God is calling for them and that He loves them.

Despite the lively atmosphere of the area, the preacher remains focused on his mission, determined to reach the people inside and outside the venue. His voice carries over the noise, drawing the attention of bystanders who pause to listen.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shares views over the preacher's bold move

Social media users had plenty to say about the young man's dedication. Many people applauded his courage, saying he was doing important work by taking his message where it was needed.

Others had a different view, arguing that people working in the venue were just trying to make a living and that he should let them be. Some even joked about wanting to visit the establishment, asking for the location in the comments

Some social media users were proud of a young man for preaching the word of God anywhere. Image: FatCamera

User @tee added

"Leave people alone 😍."

User @Ma_Ndaba 👑shared:

"I don't think this is okay.... many of those need that job they got mouths to feed 😔."

User @frikkievuilnaals asked:

"How effective is this approach? I mean how many people have you reached truly? Said with respect. Are there no more effective ways?

User @Lonia.🥰 added:

"Him going there is not an issue cause even thou they making a living out of what they doing they probably need a prayer, whatever they choose to do after him going there & preaching is up to them."

User @Jones commented:

"Guys you can't force people to do what you want for sure it was a total waste of time🤦‍♂. Remember those are not kids in there it's responsible adults who know what they doing so you can't judge them."

User @ILiveMusic said:

"Get inside brother, they can't hear you."

