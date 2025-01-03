A toddler expressed frustration with her sister, refusing to learn vowels in preparation for crèche and choosing a life with God instead

The hilarious video went viral after it was shared on TikTok, as Mzansi loved the little girl's passionate stand on her dislike of learning letters

The sibling interaction left social media users in stitches, with many praising the girl's strong personality and faith in God and others giving the family advice

A toddler cautioned her older sister to stop teaching her vowels saying she preferred to pray instead. Image: @angaqumza

Source: TikTok

An older sister tried to teach her four-year-old sibling vowels in preparation for creche as she was to attend school in 2025, but she was having none of it.

The funny video of the two's interaction was shared by TikTok user @angaqumza, gaining a massive 2.6M views, 240K likes and 7.8K comments.

The toddler stands by her decision

In the video, the older sister, who is preparing her younger sibling for the upcoming school year, explains the importance of learning vowels. The young girl, however, is not having it. Frustrated while sitting on a couch, she points at her sister, telling her to let her be as she does not like A, E, I, O, U.

When the sister asks the toddler what she prefers doing, her answer is praying, sending a playful yet fierce warning to her sister that God will punish her if she continues forcing vowels on her.

Watch the video below:

The little girl steals Mzansi's hearts

The viral video quickly gained traction, with social media users responding with laughter and praise for the girl's strong-willed personality. Some joked, asking how she would read the Bible if she were not interested in vowels, and others advised the family to send her to a Christian school.

User @Angel DlaminiCele advised:

"She needs to be taught the importance of both and how they relate; she won't be able to read the Bible without learning the vowels."

User @kuhlebeauty21 said:

"No one should say she is lying when she says she started preaching at a young age."

User @zimbiliezwide added:

"She's too young for this language😭😭."

User @savannah joked:

"Buy her a tent and 50 chairs. She is ready to work for God😅😅."

User @OGee_ngcofe shared:

"I blame brother Enigma for this.😭😭."

User @Okuhle Mvimbi commented:

"Love content and the attitude with drama love it mcwaa👌👌."

Source: Briefly News