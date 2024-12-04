“Brother Enigma Has a Child”: SA Floored by Scholar Claiming Maths to Be Demonic Subject
- A little girl made South Africans gasp after she shared her views on one of her daunting school subjects
- The young one appeared on one of Mzansi’s popular podcasts that covers trending news on pop culture
- Social media users were reminded of the controversial pastor Enigma after the scholar’s viral comments
It is normal for children to detest school for various reasons, such as bullying, waking up early, and homework.
One scholar took things a little further when she shared how much she disliked one of her school subjects.
Scholar claims mathematics to be demonic subject
Mathematics is one of the most hated subjects in schools. Some learners have trouble learning their times tables, while others find problem-solving to be difficult.
A young scholar shared how she felt about the subject on the Top Search podcast, which went viral. She explained that mathematics was the devil’s subject because it’s all she thinks about:
“It always comes to my mind, and I hear a voice talking to me every time.”
She left the interviewer speechless and instantly went viral on TikTok.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to scholar’s comments on mathematics
Social media users were floored by the little girl and commented:
@Siphesihle Sphe🇿🇦 trolled:
“It is written in the book of Leviticus, akumele senze imaths.”
@Maggy floored many:
“Maths is demonic; that subject changes every day. Imagine solving for X.”
@︎ pointed out:
“You guys just failed maths.”
@Basetsana_betswe🌸 was dusted:
“Baby Enigma.”
@Makhumaloe😍❤️ shared:
“Thank God I used to get zero in maths; I'm not of the devil.”
@bayedendlovukazi wrote:
“Now I understand why I failed maths. Me and devil are water and paraffin.”
