A little girl made South Africans gasp after she shared her views on one of her daunting school subjects

The young one appeared on one of Mzansi’s popular podcasts that covers trending news on pop culture

Social media users were reminded of the controversial pastor Enigma after the scholar’s viral comments

It is normal for children to detest school for various reasons, such as bullying, waking up early, and homework.

A young scholar shared her hatred for maths. Image: @ajr_images/Getty/@topsearch24/TikTok

One scholar took things a little further when she shared how much she disliked one of her school subjects.

Scholar claims mathematics to be demonic subject

Mathematics is one of the most hated subjects in schools. Some learners have trouble learning their times tables, while others find problem-solving to be difficult.

A young scholar shared how she felt about the subject on the Top Search podcast, which went viral. She explained that mathematics was the devil’s subject because it’s all she thinks about:

“It always comes to my mind, and I hear a voice talking to me every time.”

She left the interviewer speechless and instantly went viral on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to scholar’s comments on mathematics

Social media users were floored by the little girl and commented:

@Siphesihle Sphe🇿🇦 trolled:

“It is written in the book of Leviticus, akumele senze imaths.”

@Maggy floored many:

“Maths is demonic; that subject changes every day. Imagine solving for X.”

@︎ pointed out:

“You guys just failed maths.”

@Basetsana_betswe🌸 was dusted:

“Baby Enigma.”

@Makhumaloe😍❤️ shared:

“Thank God I used to get zero in maths; I'm not of the devil.”

@bayedendlovukazi wrote:

“Now I understand why I failed maths. Me and devil are water and paraffin.”

SA amazed by confident 10-year-old's powerful speech

Briefly News also reported that a ten-year-old girl was excited to take on her double-digits era and shared a speech. She and her twin sister took the stage, with her being the energetic one who dropped bombs at the audience.

Social media users loved the little girl's confidence and predicted a successful future in media.

