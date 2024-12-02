A video of a young woman dealing with unwanted attention during a taxi ride has left Mzansi talking

The clip shows the older man sitting next to her trying to chat her up while she looks visibly annoyed

Mzansi people could relate to her frustration and shared how they would handle the uncomfortable situation

If there’s one thing about taxi commutes, it’s that they’re never dull! Footage of a young woman dealing with a relentless man trying to chat her up during a ride has sparked a lot of chatter online.

Woman's mute mode activated

The clip shows the madala dropping his best lines while she seems annoyed and looking out the window.

She explained how she dealt with the unwanted attention in the writing on the TikTok video.

“He was asking me out the whole way. I ended up going mute, but he never stopped talking.”

Video of gent pestering young woman

She kept her cool throughout the uncomfortable moment posted on her account @minimilkshake281. Despite her silence, the man seemed insistent, making the situation even more awkward.

Watch the video below:

The video gained traction, with thousands of views and comments. Many sympathised with her frustration, while others cracked jokes.

See a few reactions below:

@LLS said:

"People you attract. 😆🔥"

@What'scookingoil mentioned:

"I would start crying."

@princemtshali0 commented:

"Ngathi it's an episode of Single and Mingle."

@NalediMasiteng wrote:

"This is why I always have my airpods. 😭😂😂"

@boyzin513 stated:

"Give my brother a chance, please. 😎"

@TrustKgothatso posted:

"Imagine your parents' reaction when you introduce him as your boyfriend. 🤣🤣"

@MachupeSA stated:

"That’s your soul mate mtase. 😭"

@Tekeredon added:

"You look so good together, that's a match made in heaven. 😂"

Woman captured sleeping passengers in a taxi

Keeping with taxi stories, Briefly News reported that it is the end of the year, and our bodies are starting to show signs of strain from working nonstop for months and getting ready for the festive season's mini break.

A babe was travelling in a taxi full of exhausted old and young people, and she captured them in a video.

