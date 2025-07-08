Rugby star Siya Kolisi was seen at the airport with a woman who resembled his ex-wife, businesswoman Rachel Kolisi

Siya and the blonde woman were about to board a flight after the Springboks' successful match against Italy at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria

A few local members of the online community figured out who the woman was and shared her name in the comment section

Someone who could be mistaken for Rachel Kolisi's twin was spotted with Siya Kolisi. Images: @rachelkolisi / Instagram, Gallo Images, Getty Images

Several internet users were struck with confusion when they saw Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in conversation at the airport with a blonde woman who resembled his ex-wife, Rachel Kolisi.

TikTok user @meagsypoo shared on her account that she boarded a flight with the Rugby World Cup title holders, who took to the skies after winning their match against Italy on Saturday, 5 July. The game saw a 42-24 victory at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

The group of athletes included Siya, who was chatting to the Rachel lookalike in the video.

@tshilidzi__ was one of many TikTok users who asked:

"Is that Rachel with Siya?"

The video came as a shock to some, as Siya and Rachel announced last year that they had decided to end their romantic relationship.

Springboks at airport wow SA

With over half a million views since its upload, many online community members rushed to the comment section with their assumptions of who the woman with Siya was.

Some people pointed out that the woman wasn't Rachel but Kate Woods, the general manager of Adidas South Africa.

Kate Woods, a mother of three, is also a three-time Olympian. Image: Kate Woods OLY / LinkedIn

More app users on the popular social media platform couldn't believe that the woman got the opportunity to share a flight with the men in green and gold.

@shien967 asked the public with a laugh:

"Am I the only one who thought the Springboks have their own plane?"

@lorato_lola0 said to the woman:

"Girl, you are way too relaxed for my liking."

@nolwazithuli simply stated:

"Rachel lookalike."

@sivvyile added in the comment section:

"May this kind of shyness never locate me when I'm around World Champs."

@tayla_marot shared their experience flying with rugby stars:

"My brother and I were once on a flight with the Springboks, and Ryan Kankowski swapped seats with me so I could sit by the window."

@mrs_ramjee humorously noted in the comments:

"I would've been that very loud person asking them all the questions."

@justkatlee laughed and told social media users:

"Play the video at 0.5 speed, and you’ll see it’s not her."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

