With no prenuptial agreement in place, Rachel is legally entitled to half of Siya Kolisi’s R35 million net worth following their divorce

The Kolisis, once seen as South Africa’s “golden couple,” announced their mutual separation in a heartfelt Instagram post, emphasising respect and co-parenting

The divorce settlement marks a major financial hit for the Springbok captain, sparking public interest in his off-field future and brand partnerships

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has reportedly taken a significant financial knock following his high-profile divorce from his wife of eight years, Rachel Kolisi. With no prenuptial agreement in place, Rachel is set to receive half of Kolisi’s assets—reportedly worth R35 million—leaving her with an estimated R17.5 million. The divorce, which came to light just weeks before South Africa’s end-of-year rugby tour to the United Kingdom, has drawn national attention and sparked widespread public interest in the private lives of one of the country’s most admired couples.

Siya Kolisi’s Net Worth Hit Hard After Divorce Settlement

Source: Getty Images

Public statement highlights mutual respect

In a joint statement posted to Instagram, the couple announced their separation, saying:

“After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage. This decision comes from a place of love, respect, and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us.”

Despite the emotional toll, both Siya and Rachel affirmed their continued partnership in raising their two children and maintaining their shared commitment to the Kolisi Foundation, an organisation close to their hearts.

The end of a modern love story

The Kolisis, who often served as a symbol of unity and resilience, first captured South Africa’s attention during Siya’s rise to international rugby fame. Their love story became a powerful image of post-apartheid South Africa, blending fame, philanthropy, and family. Now, with their marriage dissolved, many South Africans have expressed shock and sadness at the breakup of a couple they viewed as inspirational. Reactions on social media have ranged from support to speculation, with some fans still hoping for reconciliation.

What’s next for Siya Kolisi?

Professionally, Kolisi continues to represent South Africa with pride, but off the field, the divorce is expected to have lasting financial implications. The R17.5 million settlement, while not unusual in high-profile divorces without prenuptial agreements, marks a substantial loss for the double World Cup winner.

