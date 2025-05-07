South African fitness instructor and social media influencer Rachel Kolisi’s latest post about her kids left fans impressed

The estranged wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi shared how their kids are exploring the entrepreneurial route

Comments poured in as online users flooded the post to express their thoughts on the Kolisis' children's new adventure

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Rachel Kolisi shared how her kids are taking the entrepreneurial route. Image: Rachel Kolisi

Source: Instagram

The Kolisi kids are joining an exciting trend after their mother, fitness instructor and social media influencer Rachel Kolisi, shared their latest project with the world.

Rachel Kolisi shows off her kids’ entrepreneurial drive

Taking to her Instagram account, the proud mom of two shared how her kids are beginning to explore the world of entrepreneurship. In the photo, the children and their cousins proudly held placards advertising their new business.

Rachel captioned her post saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"A little break full of the good things. My kids and nephews are officially entrepreneurs. And they’re hooked! I used to sell popcorn at school when I was 11, and I loved all that it taught me!"

The estranged wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi also revealed how she is in her mom era and more.

"Also, if you wanted to know the difference between having boys and girls, you’ll see how Nic packs for a night away, and how Kezi packs. In my full time Mama era, for now.she wrote on Instagram.

Her post received massive traction, with many South Africans applauding Rachel’s parenting style and the children’s ambition. Comments poured in from fans who were inspired by the Kolisi kids’ early drive and initiative, with some noting how refreshing it was to see children learning real-world skills beyond the classroom.

Take a look at the post below:

SA loves the Kolisi kids' entrepreneurial drive

Fans across the world loved seeing the heartwarming post about the Kolisis, as they rushed to the comments section raving over them.

Carmsdubois said:

"What a wholesome Childhood- being in a full-time mama era is a good era to be in."

Blaqq_abo added:

"When it comes to kids.. Rachel always makes sure!"

Stacyjaynesaggers expressed:

"I love the idea of looking at life as eras or seasons. There’s always a new one on the horizon, even as we live (and appreciate) the current one. PS loved the bike park."

bareafricadesign raved over Rachel, saying:

"You are super special."

Cheeky_shades wrote:

"Oooh girl, keep going, you are doing "YOU" so well."

Rachel Kolisi showed off her kids' entrepreneurial drive. Image: Rachel Kolisi

Source: Instagram

More Rachel Kolisi articles

Briefly News reported that Rachel Kolisi has been taking life a day at a time since her divorce from Siya Kolisi. The star recently spoke about how she has been coping after leaving her marriage.

reported that Rachel Kolisi has been taking life a day at a time since her divorce from Siya Kolisi. The star recently spoke about how she has been coping after leaving her marriage. Rachel Kolisi is a busy person who seems to always be on the move these days. In a recent video, the businesswoman showed how she had to run to catch her flight. However, online users had their eyes set on something else.

Things got a bit messy when news of Rachel Kolisi taking her former company and ex-husband to court. The mother of two opened a case claiming that she was constructively dismissed from her position.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News