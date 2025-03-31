Mzansi Stands With Rachel As She Takes Kolisi Foundation to Court

Rachel and Siya Kolisi’s sudden divorce shocked the nation and many other rugby fans around the world

Since the split, the two have been living totally different lives while putting co-parenting first

South Africans chose Rachel’s side since the breakup, and as she took her former company and ex-husband to court

Things got a bit messy when news of Rachel Kolisi taking her former company and ex-husband to court.

Rachel took Kolisi Foundation to court after resigning in February. Image: @rachelkolisi

The mother of two opened a case claiming that she was constructively dismissed from her position.

Rachel takes Kolisi Foundation to court

Former WAG and ex-wife of Springboks coach, Siya Kolisi, Rachel spoke out about being constructively dismissed from Kolisi Foundation. The mother of two took the company to court as her title of CEO was stripped away from her.

Rachel resigned in February and lodged her CCMA matter on the 25th of March. The former WAG wants reinstatement or compensation.

The businesswoman shared that her decision to resign was due to the company’s toxic and intolerable working environment because of unfair actions. After the Kolisi divorce, many things came to light that placed the ex-lovers under the microscope.

South African has been watching the pair closely as they adapted as individuals after being one of the most favoured power couples of the country. Mzansi picked Rachel’s side and hoped that she walked out of the mess with her head held high.

Mzansi stands with Rachel

South Africans proved their soft spot for the former WAG and assured her that they were on her side during the court battle against the Kolisi Foundation:

Mzansi supports Rachel as she takes Kolisi Foundation to court. Image: @rachelkolisi

@lisanominim sighed:

“Damn! Who are we then if a whole Rachel Kolisi can go through that? All the best to her. I can’t wait for the outcome.

@Veruschka Lottering wrote:

“Rachel needs to fight for whatever she deserves. We are tired of women investing their time, resources and energy to help men with their careers while raising kids. Run her cheque, ASAP!”

@Bathandwa95 realised:

“Oh, this divorce is gonna get messy.”

@Nabeela 🇵🇸 said:

“I hope she gets millions.”

@mrs_makhubs commented:

“This is just so sad. This woman stood behind Siya throughout, supporting him. Today he's just dancing everywhere as if nothing happened.”

@Athina Peyi explained:

“It has nothing to do with Siya, it’s the board that did her dirty.”

@noni_zulu said:

“I saw her on Monday I think at Claremont. She didn't look okay I must say. Was so nervous to even say hi. I pray she will be okay.”

