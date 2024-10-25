An American woman interested in South Africa's current affairs was devastated by the news of Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce

Caroline Jones thought of the pair's children during these dire times and prayed for their sanity

Social media users were grateful for the lady's words and granted her a digital Mzansi citizenship

Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce continues to be a hot topic in South Africa and the world.

An American lady prayed for the sanity of Rachel and Siya's children amid the divorce saga. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

The news reached an American woman who was crushed to hear about the pair's sudden separation.

American lady prays for Kolisi's children

Caroline Jones hopped on TikTok to share her thoughts on Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce. The woman who's known for her interest in South Africa's current affairs thought of the now-separated couple's children:

"Blessings to the children because the children are always the most affected by divorce. I'm sending love and prayers because divorce is a lot."

Caroline is also a huge rugby fan and started following the Springboks' journey. She understands that making a marriage is hard work and wishes the separated couple all the best:

"I'm wishing them both happiness and whatever that happiness looks like to both of these people."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to America praying for Kolisi family

Social media users appreciated the lady's kind words and commented:

@Ntebo Phalatse was grateful for the emotional support:

"Thank you for going through this with us as a nation of South Africa."

@kiara sympathised with the Kolisi family:

"Divorce is very hard for kids; imagine what 60 million kids (South African citizens) are going through. I blame George!"

@Lesego Bogosing explained:

"Chomi, we are not okay; it's really sombre down here."

@🤍.declared:

"My friend, you're now a South African. Come home."

@lilly19778 shared:

"We need to consider giving you SA citizenship, Cuzzy, because you're one of us."

@Tsholo_K highlighted:

"Cuz there's no rest for us. We were busy looking for the shoe, and now, bam, we must find a marriage counsellor because we can't let this divorce happen."

@Dr. Mandu wrote:

"Thank you, sis. We are grieving as a nation. We never expected this."

@Punny commented:

"This one was unexpected, and I would like to think they both thought long and hard before making the decision. Sad."

@ALMO 🇿🇦 Uppity African💚sighed:

"Bro, as a country, we need a holiday to digest this."

@Joyce Thabaneng said:

"Hi dear, your South African name is Lebo."

@Navy_Militant wrote:

"I'm still finding the mental capacity to process this thing. It does feel like death because you have to go through all that grieving. Been there."

@Mageza commented:

"Caroline, the nation is sad. Those are our parents, man."

SA picks Rachel’s side amid divorce saga

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok unpacked her concerns about the unsettling news of Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce. Okuhle revisited an old documentary where Rachel discussed the struggles she faced in her relationship with the captain.

Social media users picked the ex-wife's side and discussed the breakup that caused disarray in the country.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News