A funny gent on TikTok acted fast after the news of Rachel and Siya Kolisi getting divorced broke yesterday evening

Ikho made Mzansi laugh after creating a skit where a Xhosa mom called her friend to discuss ways to fix the ex-lovers' marriage

Social media users found the skit to be hilarious and accurate as they roared with laughter in the comments

Rachel and Siya's marriage was one of the proudest rainbow nation moments in South Africa and the Mzansi rugby world.

Mzansi expressed their shock after the news of Rachel and Siya Kolisi getting a divorce broke. Image: @rachelkolisi

The country could not handle the news of the power couple's divorce, and social media went wild as they expressed their shock.

Xhosa elders discuss ways to fix Kolisi marriage

South Africa is currently mourning the tragic news of Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce. The ex-lovers announced their breakup on Instagram without explaining the core reason why they chose to part ways.

After their post trended, the country was in disbelief, and they went wild on social media. Content creators picked up their cameras to express their shock. Ikho, a funny digital creator, floored everyone when he brought Xhosa people into the chat.

The gent played a concerned older woman who discussed ways to fix the Kolisi marriage. She called her friend as she headed out to a meeting with Rachel and Siya to convince them to make up:

"The divorce is unacceptable. This marriage does not belong to them but to the country. What was Mandela arrested for? Marriage is about perseverance. If Siya was wrong, Rachel must fix him."

Watch the funny skit below:

Mzansi reacts to Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce

Social media users were floored by the foolery and commented:

@Kwanele Shongwe shared:

"Our only hope is Dr Musa and Liesel."

@Sonwabile N counted the ridiculous breakup scandals of SA:

"It was now Kelvin and Babalwa; now it's Siya and Rachel? No."

@$lash echoed a joke:

"Someone else said, 'What if George bought the shoes for Rachel?'"

@siya_later_alligator wanted to look the Kolisi's in their eyes:

"I want to grab my car keys and go to the Kolisi house."

@karabo phetla was floored by the foolery:

"It's our level of not taking anything seriously."

@mwansainthemiddle🪐 commented:

"Their marriage is mine too, even as a Zambian. No way, their reconciliation is detrimental to SADC. I don't care."

Rachel Kolisi makes an Instagram return

Briefly News also reported that Rachel Kolisi is one of the most expressive people on Instagram, but in the past few weeks, she's been quiet. The WAG broke her hiatus yesterday and announced her return to social media in a positive Instagram post.

The star told her fans that she had taken an unexpected social media break and advised them to do so too.

