A viral TikTok video depicting South African students' tearful reaction to their beloved teacher's departure underscored the profound and lasting impact dedicated educators have on young lives.

A heartfelt moment captured in a viral TikTok video has moved South Africans to tears, showing a group of learners overcome with emotion as their beloved teacher announced he was leaving the school. The video posted by Pacaltsdorp Primary School teacher and TikTok user @evanderberg shows emotional pupils in a classroom, hugging their teacher, and saying their goodbyes.

The video quickly gained traction online, drawing an emotional response from viewers who could relate to the powerful bond between a teacher and their learners. Many were touched by the depth of the students’ reactions, describing it as a sign of how much he meant to them.

How teachers touch lives of learners beyond classrooms

In an age where learners and teachers often face immense pressure and challenges, this video served as a touching reminder of the role educators play in young lives. The emotional send-off not only highlighted the respect the learners had for their teacher but also sparked conversations about the importance of passionate educators who go beyond the call of duty.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Zodwa wrote:

"He was making such a positive impact on these kids. I always watched his videos. Dankie, Mr Van Der Berg."

Najwa Canfield added:

"I have followed you, Mr Van Der Berg, and what an inspiration you are. Thank you for your love, kindness, passion, dedication, and guidance. You are a rare gem. Keep it up, and I pray that you just prosper. All the best with your future endeavours. 🙏❤️💯"

Mfundos commented:

"Thank you, Mnr Van Der Berg. I don't know you or your school, but I can feel every emotion and see the impact you had on those kiddies. Bless you."

Ouma Sarie added:

"Sometimes the positive impact from a teacher is the only positive thing some kids can relate to, and you, Sir, surely made that impact. You have served with pride, and we (the parents) thank you. Go well. 🤝"

Guetlove4 wrote:

"I cried without understanding what was going on. 😭🤷‍♀️"

Happy said:

"Sir, see how you are making everyone sad — the students, the parents, even people who haven't met you at all. You have touched all of our hearts. I don't think anyone will be able to fill your shoes. May you stay blessed. God bless you. 🙏""

Charolene3Stevens said:

"You were planted here for a season, and oh, how you bloomed. Now it's time for your next garden. May the winds carry you with grace, may purpose guide your path, and may joy meet you at every turn. Go well, beloved teacher. ✨"

Gary-Charl. Christie wished him well:

"All the best to you, Mr Van Der Berg."

Faith Petersen pointed out:

"This is by far the most beautiful video I've seen online today."

Terri, Mr Areveerend said:

"Yoh! 🥹 Ek ken die gevoel. Toe my laerskool-meneer ook gegaan het — Mr Charl Van Vollenhoven. 🫶🏻🥹"

Whaden Johannes wrote:

"Jy is wat ek ‘n Miester noem. Dankie vir jou liefde vir ons laaities! Die feit dat jy 'manne' laat huil en self ook ‘n traan stort, wys jy het die kinders regtig lief! Big ups vir jou!"

Quintoncpt said:

"Please visit them when you have time."

Watch the TikTok video below:

