South African teachers are celebrating the long-awaited school holidays, while parents express concerns

Mzansi parents highlighted the logistical difficulties of the long holiday, questioning what to do with their children

Teachers, however, view the break as a much-needed opportunity to rest, recharge, and prepare for the next term

South Africans are divided over the three-week school holiday, with teachers celebrating a well-deserved rest while parents express significant concerns about childcare and the practicalities of the extended break.

South African teachers are rejoicing over their well-deserved break, but parents aren’t thrilled about three weeks of chaos. Image: @baatile

Source: TikTok

As schools across South Africa close their doors for the much-anticipated three-week holiday break, a video posted by user @baatile._ has left Mzansi divided. After months of dedication, demanding schedules, and the unique challenges of classrooms, educators are embracing the opportunity to recharge and rest.

However, this period of teacher respite has ignited a spirited debate across Mzansi, with parents voicing concerns about the extended break and the logistical challenges it presents for families. The clip shows a video of teachers joyously celebrating the start of their holidays, while netizens worry about juggling work commitments with children.

School holidays worry parents

For many parents, the three-week school holiday is less about relaxation and more about navigating their kids while balancing work. The lack of affordable and accessible holiday programs, coupled with the rising cost of childcare, means that many families struggle to find suitable alternatives for their children during this time. The long break can disrupt routines, lead to increased screen time, and for some, even become a financial burden.

On the other side of the coin, teachers firmly believe their extended break is not only well-deserved but essential for their well-being and continued effectiveness in the classroom. The demanding nature of their profession, which extends far beyond the classroom hours to include lesson planning, marking, extracurricular activities, and emotional support for students, often leads to burnout.

The school holidays have teachers breathing easy, and parents losing sleep over childcare and structure. Image: @baatile

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

Jay_monamate🇿🇦 wrote:

"We finally found the guy turning our world around."

Jemmyjwaalz said:

"This is not right, yazi, what are we supposed to do with these kids?"

The Queen added:

"The one hiding his face by the box is the Life Orientation teacher."

Gen1356 said:

"There's no difference between kids and teachers. 😂🤔"

Palesa 👑💗💓💞 –

"He's got the whole world in his hands. 🤣🤣🤣"

Enhle_zar said:

"The one hiding behind the cupboard told the baby mama he’s not working. 🤝🤞🏽🤣"

Mirriambuthelezi2 said:

"When are the schools opening, guys? 🤔🫣"

Thandazo07 said:

"Please keep your students in school hle, we'll pay extra school fees. Three weeks is too long. 😭😭😭"

Nalemokgothu added:

"I’ve been wondering gore why after every blink ke Friday. Kante teacher is turning the world around with his own hands. 😂😂😂😂😂"

Lucymannet said:

"I don’t like your happiness, teachers. 😂😂"

Dineo added:

"Geography teacher is having a ball. 😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Slik asked:

"Do teachers also have leave days, bathong?"

South Africa’s second-term school calendar

South Africa’s 2025 second school term ran from 8 April to 27 June, concluding a 12-week stretch that included major public holidays like Freedom Day and Youth Day. Pupils are now starting a three-week winter holiday from 27 June 2025 until 21 July 2026.

