A group of health care workers had patients dancing while they entertained them with a dance choreography.

A heartwarming video showcasing caregivers at Woodside Special Care Centre in Rondebosch, Cape Town, entertaining their patients outdoors, touched the hearts of many internet users.

The moving clip, shared on the @woodsidescc TikTok account, garnered admiration and a flood of emotional comments from viewers.

The uplifting video featured the dedicated caregivers from Woodside Special Care Centre entertaining their patients in a lively outdoor dance session. Moving with great synchronisation, the staff performed a series of well-coordinated dance moves, creating an infectious atmosphere of joy and movement. The vibrant energy was evident, extending to both the patients in wheelchairs and those who were standing, all participating with visible enthusiasm.

The outdoor setting provided a bright and open space for activity. It allowed everyone to enjoy the fresh air while engaging in the therapeutic power of music and movement. The genuine smiles on the faces of both the caregivers and the patients highlighted the positive impact of such thoughtful and engaging activities on well-being and happiness.

Many social media users asked for the location of the centre, keen to volunteer after seeing the video.

Mzansi reacts to the heartwarming gesture

The comments section was flooded with emotional responses from social media users, many sharing how deeply the clip had touched them. Many viewers expressed serious appreciation for the caregivers, acknowledging the difficulties and emotional demands of their profession while commending their dedication and kindness.

Some inquired about the centre's location, offering to volunteer their time during weekends, moved by the compassionate care on display. Others stated that the video had made their day, expressing sincere gratitude for the glimpse into such a beautiful and inspiring environment.

User @Nicole added:

"God should reserve a special place for Caregivers. They are angels on earth 🙏."

User @Dudu Ncube shared:

"As a parent of a child with a disability, I'm in tears to see such lovely staff members."

User @Leeds asked:

"Where is this place? I would like to volunteer on weekends🤗."

User @simmy03112 added:

"This needs to be done more. See the excitement, they too need to groove. Music is something that speaks to everyone🥰bless y'all for doing this."

User @Claudine Wood commented:

"Yoh! This looks nice. Wish we could have found my brother a place like this. The first place he was in neglected him, and the second place threw him out on the streets, on he was on his own. We did not even know where he was."

User @MANANKI ❤️💕said:

"Amazing 👏 job. God bless you 🙏."

User @Marianne added:

"Real-life heroes."

