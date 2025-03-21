A group of nurses sang a moving Zulu gospel hymn, asking God for protection over a baby who came out of the ICU

The emotional moment was shared on TikTok, showing the parents watching in awe as the nurses sang

Social media was deeply touched, with many saying they got goosebumps and others shedding tears

Nurses sang a gospel hymn asking for God to protect a baby after spending two months in the ICU. Image: @nikinacks2020

Nurses at a local hospital had new parents in tears after singing a moving gospel hymn for their baby who spent two months in ICU after birth, asking for God's protection over his life.

The mom, TikTok user @nikinacks2020, initially shared the clip without its original sound. After a user requested the original audio, the comment section lit up as many social media users got emotional.

A beautiful blessing for a baby

The clip shows a group of nurses surrounding the baby's court singing the gospel hymn Somandla Uzugcine Impilo Yam. The uniformed ladies' look joyful moving to the sound of the song in synch as the mom and dad cling onto each other, visibly emotional.

When the song is done, they embrace the parents who were finally free to take their baby home after being in ICU for 64 days since birth.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi is moved by the emotional moment

The video gained attention online, with thousands of views and hundreds of comments pouring in. Social media users were blown away by the nurses' kind gesture, with many saying the baby was truly blessed.

Some couldn't hold back their emotions, sharing how the nurses' song gave them chills. Some said they teared up watching the moment unfold, grateful that the nurses covered the baby in prayer after its fight for life.

It was all smiles, joy and laughter at a local hospital when a baby came out of the ICU. Image: PeopleImages

User @Natasha Smith said:

"What an amazing start to life."

User @candy_bn shared

"I had all 3 of my babies in a public hospital in the western cape. We woke up every morning to the nurses singing gospel songs. Made me feel so at ease❤️."

User @chanie said:

"I love this, look at those nurses joy on their faces bless them🙏💞with nurses like this the passion is beautiful...and bless your beautiful baby and your family 🙏."

User @Luca added:

"I am in tears, the way the nurses are celebrating!!! 😭😭❤️makes my heart so full! I hope I have a team like this one day when I have my own child ❤️."

User @chanie shared:

"Beautiful praise to those beautiful souls of those nurses...this is what makes them Heros💞."

User @Tumi said

"South Africa is great and united. Love my country."

