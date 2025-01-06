A fine male nurse had women swooning after sharing a video of himself confidently walking down the corridor at his workplace in full uniform

The man shared the video on TikTok, and it went viral, reaching over 561K views as his good looks melted many hearts

Women flooded the comments section with compliments, some jokingly proposing marriage and others hilariously claiming to be sick to meet him

A male nurse had women wishing to get to know him better after seeing him in his work uniform. Image: @ndukeke

Source: TikTok

A charming male nurse set hearts racing and social media buzzing after sharing a clip taken at work while strolling.

The guy shared his video on TikTok, under his handle @ndukeke, attracting 95K likes and over 1.2K comments from social media users who felt he was their soul mate.

The man at work

The clip begins with the nurse walking down the hallway, briefly pausing to adjust his name tag clipped near his shoulder. His confident demeanour and dedication to his profession can be seen in his walk as he strolls down the corridor. His calm, collected attitude and good looks are easily noticeable and hard to ignore.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi huns love nurse bae

Women in the comments section wasted no time complimenting the nurse and expressing their admiration. Many shot their shots, some openly declaring their willingness to be his wife, and others adding humour by begging for his location so they could schedule checkups only when he'd be on shift.

User @Lesedii✌️👻 said:

"Zulu gents or nothing shem🥰❤️look at you handsome 🥺."

User @Karabo Xulu❤️🥺 commented:

"Every day, I find a reason that proves to me ukuthi ngyabathanda abafana (that I love men)❤️😭."

User @@Thabille.M added:

"Haweh mah, icrush yam (Gosh, my crush) 🥰♥️♥️."

User @kg❤️ shared:

"Nice career and looking good also👌🔥❤️."

User @Bernice#10Babyluv joked:

"Gorgeous can you please come take my pressure because it's rising the moment I saw you 🥰?"

User @Rethabile Makhura❤️said:

"🥺 I'll change to nursing now, just for you😂."

Source: Briefly News