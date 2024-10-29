A young hun shared a video of a good-looking cop that she met, hoping to get to know him better

The lady shared the clip on her TikTok account, receiving many comments from the online community members

Social media users took to the comment section to share amusing comments and advised her to keep searching for him

A babe shared a video of a stranger she wished to get to know better. Image: @alustanoop

A pretty babe joined the TikTok trend, which shows off a stranger that a person has met but would like to know better

The hun shared a video clip on the video streaming platform under her user handle, @alustanoop and received 377K views, 26K likes and almost 500 comments from social media users who loved her content.

The video showing the stranger

The clip shared by @alustanoop shows the cop standing next to a Capitec Bank, turning to come her way before her colleague calls him over. In the caption, she also asked social media users to help her find him.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi huns like the cute cop

After seeing the hun's video, social media users took to the comment feed to share how much of a gatekeeper the colleague was as he called him while seeing that he was going towards the lady. Some promised to help her find the man.

User @schush noted:

"He saw you seeing him and that colleague of his is a weapon formed against you."

User @P.Lisa🎀 said:

"Tell us when you find him, nathi siyamfuna😭."

User @mafezi0 commented:

"He was coming to you, engathi uthatheka lula... good luck sisi, love is a beautiful thing."

User @Loyisa advised:

"Go there again tomorrow... Go to him and ask him to help use the ATM. When he stands next to you... Keep smiling and looking up at his face... move, so that you keep bumping into him(not sexual, but flirty). If he doesn't ask for your number, find another cute one... We move."

User @shlangusihle asked:

"Can we talk about how hot this year's policemen are😩😩jhooo 😭😭😭?"

User @miss Joshua promised:

"Next time I see my crush ngizom poster la😂😂."

