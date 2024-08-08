A woman on TikTok was enchanted when she saw a man driving a stunning Lamborghini in Cape Town

The lady immediately crushed on the stranger with hot wheels and took a video as he raced on the road

Social media users had mixed reactions to the woman’s standards and shared their thoughts in the comments

A woman from Cape Town, Nwabisa, whipped out her phone as she saw a hot Lamborghini racing in the streets of the mother city. She immediately developed a crush on the mysterious man with expensive taste.

Nwabisa filmed her dream man as he drove his hot beast past her.

A gorgeous lady from Cape Town shared a clip of a mystery man driving a luxurious beast in the streets of Cape Town. Nwabisa instantly fell in love with his expensive taste as she filmed him race past her.

As the Lamborghini drove off, Nwabisa realised that the wealthy stranger was her soulmate and pleaded with Mzansi to help locate him by sharing the clip she had taken.

She shared the clip with the caption:

“Someone help me find this guy. Nguban yena lo?”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi react to woman’s high standards

Social media users had mixed feelings about the woman’s high standards after filming a gent driving a hot Lamborghini in Cape Town. Some tried to humble her by telling her to get off a high horse, and some advised her what to do next time she saw a wealthy man driving sweet wheels:

@Oscar001 was displeased:

"Your morals and values...shame."

@tshiamoo highlighted:

"You fell in love with car."

@𝒮. shared what she would have done to get his attention:

"I would stand in the middle of the road."

@ZoeyZozo advised the lady to stay in her lane:

"Please get on your scooter and work abeg."

@Ngcolosi ✨highlighted what the woman was fixated on:

"Let's be honest baby it's the car not him."

Source: Briefly News