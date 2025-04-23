A lady from the US told South Africans that they messed with the wrong country and threatened the nation with voodoo

Tensions were running high on the internet ever since a parade in Louisiana depicted the Zulu culture in a bad light

People across Mzansi were unfazed by the American woman and cracked jokes about the situation

An American lady went online to share that South Africans messed with the wrong country, and people in Mzansi laughed at the statement. Images: chetsets051/ TikTok, Hinterhaus Productions

Source: Getty Images

An American woman went online to tell South Africans that they messed with the wrong country. Some African Americans and people within Mzansi were warring online after a clip of a Louisiana parade unpleasantly depicted Zulu culture. The US lady then went on to say that people picked a fight with a "bunch of voodoo kids", which SA made fun of.

Cross-continental internet wars

TikTokker chetsets051 shared the clip, which belonged to another user online. South Africans weren't afraid of the woman and made jokes about how they would send sangomas to the lady. The gent shared another clip of the lady saying:

"Zulu of New Orleans is our New Orleans culture point blank period."

See the video below:

Let the battle begin

The hostility between some Americans and South Africans began when a clip of some Americans in a Zulu costume began circulating online. Many in Mzansi thought that the outfit was a caricature of the Zulu culture and decided to educate some Americans on it. Some, however, didn't take it too well, resulting in a back-and-forth on multiple platforms.

Some South Africans have been criticising Americans in the past few days over the Zulu parade. Image: oxinoxi

Source: Getty Images

Some Americans decided to back off and realised that South Africans aren't people to mess with online. People across the country weren't afraid of the lady and said that sangomas were far more effective than she was talking about.

Read the comments below:

Mr V Class said:

"In South Africa, we can even fly, so your voodoo kids will be taught a valuable lesson😂"

Marufah mentioned:

"The number of times she said voodoo kids, I think she was trying to convince herself😂"

Benefica Candido commented:

"Imagine voodoo kids 🤣🤣🤣🤣 When y’all scrap for African roots. Those same African roots are in our backyard 🤣 And they think we don’t use them? Y’all will learn what is TALA de 10."

Saclean Mahlare posted:

"Voodoo didn’t work on US police officers, though. Why would others be scared of those Voodoo kids?😅"

915SHA shared:

"😂 Girl please threatening Africans with Voodoo is the funniest thing I have ever seen on the internet 😂😂 That time you are serious 😂"

Nonjabulo KaZulu said:

"Yooooh our grannies fly with broomsticks here, relax. We have lightning and all, tokoloshe and everything in between, we are not scared 🤣"

Amy - Campbell Property Group mentioned:

"There's a cat that drives a taxi in JHB. People have seen this cat, and they still take this taxi. Please tell me why you think South Africans are afraid."

More entertaining stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a Xhosa uncle was almost caught cheating by one of his girlfriends, which resulted in his family intervening.

previously reported that a Xhosa uncle was almost caught cheating by one of his girlfriends, which resulted in his family intervening. A little boy named Zuluboy was unhappy with his mom's English and corrected it in the cutest way.

A young lady decided to do a makeup experiment on her mom and dad, making South Africa laugh in the process.

Source: Briefly News