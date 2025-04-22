A young lady decided to do a makeup experiment on her mom and dad, making South Africa laugh in the process

The woman has a vibrant TikTok presence filled with clips of her life, including several graduation videos

People across the country were thoroughly entertained by the chemistry within the family and compared the father to a popular TV character

A woman shared a clip of herself applying makeup on her parents, and SA had a massive laugh about it. Images: veronica_armyy

Source: TikTok

A creative lady shared how her makeup experiment went after applying some on her mom and dad. She ended the clip by giving her father a wig. South Africans were crying from laughter and mentioned how the dad looked like MaMzobe from Umkhokha: The Curse. Other commenters pointed out that the parents look like siblings.

A family of fun

TikTokker veronica_armyy shared a clip of her and her parents. The young content creator has a large following with over 100,000 followers and 9 million likes on TikTok. The video she shared has different stages. It first begins with the dad going through the makeup process with her mother following afterwards.

See the video below:

The fun continues

The young woman's TikTok page is filled with fun clips of her and her family getting up to wholesome adventures. Outside of that, the lady is a frequent and passionate content creator. She had recently graduated and shared tons of clips from the event. The lady is a massive fan of BTS and even shared her BTS graduation song for the world to hear.

The young woman has tons of fun with her family. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

The quirky make up artists is a massive fan of K-pop music. She has tons of videos showing her love for the music genre. Other clips show her living life as normal an sharing lifestyle content.

South Africans had a good laugh at the clip she shared and cracked some jokes.

Read the comments below:

khalanga said:

"He looks like Mamzobe from Umkhokha with the makeup."

Zama Zikhali mentioned:

"Your mom sitting there thinking I chose the best dad for my kids. I love it."

🤍 commented:

"When couples have been together for so long, they even start looking alike 😂"

Dikeledi shared:

"Your dad has been waiting for this moment his whole life 🥺"

Tshidi Molefe posted:

"Your parents look like siblings 🥰 The longer the marriage, the more the resemblance 🥰"

Peaches Nyati said:

"Having both parents it's a flex but having a present father that loves his wife and kids it's a 🍒 On top 🥰"

kim.mashego mentioned:

"Blessed are the girls with a healthy relationship with their dads… Things that money can't buy."

Gelo commented:

"That’s your dad? 😳😭😭 I thought it was your mom and aunt till you started from the beginning 😂"

