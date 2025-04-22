A woman shared a clip of herself crying at her graduation ceremony, which drew the attention of many South Africans

The lady is a food content creator at heart and loves sharing her cooking on her TikTok page for all to see

Folks across the nation flooded the comment section with words of encouragement and kindness

A sad lady attended her graduation by herself and SA comforted her online. Images: pree_meeluck

Source: TikTok

South Africans far and wide tried their best to cheer up a lady who attended her graduation by herself. The woman shared a clip crying on her special day with a caption that read:

"POV: You are attending your graduation all alone and you are holding your tears all in because big girls don't cry."

Internet to the rescue

TikTokker pree_meeluck shared the clip that had a description that was more positive than her caption. It read:

"Wanted to cry but I made it through, 2x graduate."

The comment section was filled with people sharing kind words with the woman. Many graduation videos on TikTok tend to be more jovial, even if tears are involved, but this was the opposite.

See the video below:

Food is life

The graduate loves food when she isn't sad. She refers to herself as a food content creator at heart and has this as a description on her profile:

"Join me as I perfect my cooking skills."

The lady had a broken leg in her first video posted on TikTok and decided to cook with it. She eventually made a meal involving some pap and meat.

The lady has a massive passion for food. Image: Compassionate Eye Foundation/ Steven Errico

Source: Getty Images

Other clips found on the woman's TikTok page show all the tasty meals she has cooked. One shows a delicious burger she shared which included an egg, some lettuce and tomato.

South Africans brought out all the comforting energy they had and shared some kind words.

Read the comments below:

kopano said:

"This was me back in 2022😥🥺 But a friend finally pulled through for me 🥺"

Gladys Hilton shared:

"Congratulations on your graduation dear. You were not alone, God was present there with you 🥰"

Sashajae🇿🇦 posted:

"Awww mama u made me cry. wish I was close. I feel for all kids studying so far from home. I use to work close to a college and the struggles many went through made me empathise with them."

MaNkosi khosi commented:

"The important event is for you to be present my daughter. Everyone who is there will represent your family. Enjoy your day to the fullest 🌹❤️"

Mapule Keetso mentioned:

"I'm so mad at you? what do you mean alone when you have your TikTok family over here? next time speak, we will come maan😭"

Motswapo said:

"Those graduating around Pretoria with no family or friends, please mpitseng, I wouldn't mind to come play big sis role, will gladly support you😭"

Tshepiso queen Tee shared:

"Where do you stay? I'm around Thokoza, I can take you out to celebrate again and do free makeup and installation. Just wear your graduation gown☺️ More hugs🥳"

