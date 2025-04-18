A young woman has become the talk of the town after sharing her inspiring academic journey on social media

The babe revealed that she’s a four-time graduate with distinctions, and the video gained massive traction

South Africans were impressed and moved by the woman's story as they praised her in the comments

A proud young woman has taken to social media to celebrate an extraordinary academic achievement, capturing the hearts of Mzansi.

A lady in South Africa inspired Mzansi after she celebrated being a four-time graduate with triple cum laude.

Woman celebrates 4 graduations, 3 cum laude

In a now-viral video on TikTok under the handle @lulonke16, she revealed that she is a four-time graduate with three cum laude honours from Nelson Mandela University.

The inspiring clip shows the woman dressed to the nines in her graduation outfit while rocking her gown and four belts, smiling and reflecting on her journey. @lulonke16's hard work and perseverance have paid off in the end, leaving many online users deeply moved by her story.

@lulonke16's footage went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering thousands of views, likes, and comments within a day of its publication.

South Africans flooded the comments section with praise and congratulatory messages. Many admired her determination and consistent academic excellence, with several saying she inspired them to keep pushing towards their own goals.

Take a look at the touching video of the graduate below:

SA is inspired by the woman's success

The woman’s story has quickly become a beacon of hope, especially for young people in South Africa navigating the challenges of higher education. Her triple cum laude success stands as a testament to discipline, focus, and faith. And many headed to the comments section praising her.

Isemihle_saleni said:

"Awuzanga zodlala sana .Congratulations, love."

Dlamininoz added:

"Well done gherl ,congratulations."

MaRhadebe. Bhucwa expressed:

"Ewe ewe!! Yes yes!!! Congratulations Sis."

MillyK21 was impressed, adding:

"Yes, ma'am. Put some respect on your name. You did that. Congratulations, stranger."

Nomahp16 replied:

"Congratulations, beautiful dear, well done. Please recommend a great photographer in NMU, my daughter is graduating there on the 24th of April, as well as where we can buy the hood, please."

Naasiha was inspired:

"Yesss girlwell done and a big congratulations to youu !!!!! What an inspiration, wishing you the best of everything ahead."

SMA commented:

"You flex different, period."

Secret stated:

"So impressive cc."

Ayanda khumalo simply said:

"I’m so proud of you, stranger."

Miss Discovery expressed:

"Azisakhala mntakaBhuti ziyaKwina mntakaTata.. aziTefi ziyafeketha Mzala. Congratulations to you."

A woman celebrated being a four-time graduate with triple cum laude.

More graduation stories that inspired Mzansi

Briefly News reported that a young woman has inspired the nation as she graduated after single-handedly funding her own studies.

reported that a young woman has inspired the nation as she graduated after single-handedly funding her own studies. A recent graduate left Mzansi peeps inspired after she was spotted doing her grocery shopping while still rocking her graduation outfit.

A young woman is rewriting history in her family as she becomes the first to graduate. Donay October is one young lady who is a force to be reckoned with.

A young woman shared her journey of obtaining her masters on the video platform; her story touched many.

